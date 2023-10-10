Bissell's Little Green Machine Is On Sale For $89 — Here's Why I'm *Obsessed* With It
Editorial Intern, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Carpet stains that are tough to remove used to get under my skinuntil I came across Bissell's Little Green Machine. Prior to that, the carpet in my bedroomsuffered a few bleached spots thanks to one too many YouTube hacksI tried — oops! Still, I have to credit social media for bringing the Little Green Machine my way because it's been life-changing. And guess what? It's on sale as part of Amazon Prime Big Deals Days!!
If you're not quite convinced you need it yet, here's why I'm *obsessed* with Bissell's LIttle Green Machine!
Big Pros For The Bissell Little Green MachineImage via Amazon
Easy To Setup
I'm not an expert when it comes to putting together furniture or gadgetsthat have a lot of pieces. It's to the point where I've paid extra for white-glove delivery and setup — sorry, Mom! But it was *so* easy to attach the external pieces to Bissell's Little Green Machine that I was able to start using it within 10 minutes of opening the box.
If you're like me and can appreciate thorough and user-friendly instructions, you'll love Bissell's efforts to simplify things. It's like they're committed to doing the heavy lifting before you can think about what you want to cleanand I love that.
Note: You'll need a Phillip's screwdriver to attach the portion that holds the hose in place, but it's not difficult — promise!
Easy To Fill
If you haven't figured out by now, I'm a little accident-prone so I'm happy to share that adding the cleaning solution and water to the 48 oz. cleaning tank is really simple. All you have to do is lift the tank — located on the left side of the Little Green Machine — up and out. There are also fill lines that show you how much solution and water to add so you don't overdo it. Don't you love home gadgets that take the guesswork out of things?
Easy To Transport
I'm a fan of anything that brings ease into my life, so it's nice that the Little Green Machine has a carry handle. It's a thoughtful addition considering the entire machine is almost 10 pounds. After wrestling a toddler to change his clothes or to not put something in his mouth, it's nice to carry something less heavy — and that also doesn't try to wiggle out of my arms. 😉
Even Includes Extra Solution
I'll be honest — I didn't read everything on Amazon's site, so I bought two full-sized bottles of spot and stain remover in addition to the Little Green Machine. Imagine my surprise when I opened the box and saw an 8 oz. trial-sized spot and stain remover is included!
Minor Cons To Keep In Mind
Very Loud
As small as Bissell's Little Green Machine is, it has a powerful suction and can be pretty loud. The suction level is great, but placing the machine on the floor as you can clean can generate a lot of noise. Luckily my downstairs neighbors is cool with me cleaning, but it's something to think about if you live in an upstairs apartment unit or don't wanna wake a sleeping baby/roommate/partner.
Takes A *Bit* Of Elbow Grease
Bissell's Little Green Machine may be powerful, but it's not a genie that magically erases things once you turn it on. You have to really work the tough stain tool to start seeing results. Even then, you have to let whatever you're cleaning dry before you truly see a difference.
Final Verdict
Overall, I think buying Bissell's Little Green Machine is worth the investment because it does what it's intended to and does it well. When coupled with a cordless vacuum, dirt and stains aren't match. Seriously — it's an unbeatable duo I'm glad to have at home.
Although I paid full-price for my Little Green Machine, Amazon has it on sale *right now* for under $100. You cannot beat that! To snag yours for same-day delivery, head over to Amazon and buy it today!
Image via Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Machine
