There are tons of things on sale for Prime Day this year, but you don't have to miss out on the savings if you're not necessarily planning to splurge on big-ticket items. Cleaning products and everyday essentials are going for the exact same discount as that fancy espresso machine you've been eyeing, and sometimes more! Prime Day offers the perfect chance for you to stock up on more practical purchases – from paper towels to vitamins – for less-than-typical prices. In case you need help completing your Prime Day checklist, let this post serve as the ultimate guide to the cleaning products, health + wellness essentials, and other miscellaneous home goods that are often left behind.
Cleaning Products
Glad Tall Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags
$15, was $23
Taking out the trash surely isn't the most glamorous of all household chores, but it is necessary. These expertly-designed Glad bags make the task more manageable with unparalleled durability and stretch, two layers of leak protection, and a fresh Febreze scent. Stock up for 35% off during Prime Day.
Blueland Toilet Bowl Cleaner Starter Set
$23, was $29
These plastic-free tabs make cleaning your toilet bowl as easy as 'drop and flush.' The fizzy formula dissolves to remove every type of blemish from rust and mineral deposits to limescale and hard water. You'll enjoy the 100% natural lemon-cedar fragrance after every cleaning sesh!
Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray
$12, was $18
This powerful dish soap comes in a satisfying spray format, helping to erase hefty grease stains and food residue in a fraction of the time it'd take if you used a traditional liquid dish soap. You can use it beyond dirty dishes too: it works on kitchen counters, laundry stains, and grills.
Amazon Basics 2-Ply Flex-Sheets Paper Towels
$4, was $5
For an "affordable and effective" clean, opt to order this cheap 2-pack of paper towel rolls that can handle everyday messes in a single tear for Prime Day.
Clorox Free & Clear Compostable Cleaning Wipes
$14, was $18
These at-home compost-friendly Clorox wipes boast the Safer Choice stamp of approval from the EPA, so they're certifiably safe to use around kids, pets, and food. They work on a variety of surfaces to clean and disinfect whatever they come in contact with. We love using these for a quick and easy clean-up session around the kitchen and bathroom before guests come over!
Natural Kitchen Sponges 12-Pack
You won't need to do a restock on kitchen sponges for a while after snagging this handy 12-pack! They're made of plant-based fibers that not only supply a solid clean, but also prevent excess bacteria growth because of their extra-porous texture. After a sponge has reached the end of its lifespan, you can compost the white cellulose layer!
Blueland Laundry Detergent Tablets
$34, was $44
It only takes one of these 100% plastic-free detergent tablets to really freshen up a load of laundry. They're produced with enzymes proven to lift tough stains, plus the formula is completely hypoallergenic, so it's safe to use for kids' and pet laundry. This pack can tackle 120 rounds!
Clorox Disinfecting All-Purpose Cleaner
$12, was $15
Though these all-purpose cleaning sprays have zero bleach, they still effectively tackle grease, grime, and soap scum with ease. They provide the powerful clean you're looking for around the kitchen, bathroom, and more – the formula is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19. Snag the trio for only $4 a bottle during Prime Day!
Windex Glass & Window Cleaner
$3, was $4
Windex is an absolutely undeniable staple for any cleaning lineup. It can wipe away dirt, smudges, fingerprints, and more, leaving a streak-free shine every time. Stock up for just $3 this Prime Day.
Vitamins + Supplements
Ritual Multivitamin
$26, was $37
This vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and soy-free multivitamin formula brings a daily dose vitamins B12, D, E, and K12 along with folate, iron, magnesium, omega-3 fatty acids, and boron. It's verified by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), a mark that less than 1% of multivitamins have. The capsules are also Non-GMO Project-verified, ensuring no heavy metals, major allergens, or microbes are present.
Sugarbear Hair Vitamin Gummies
$24, was $39
These vitamin gummies claim to support healthy hair and nails through 6000 mcg of biotin, vitamins D, E, and B6, plus folate, calcium, zinc, sodium, iodine and a proprietary mix of European elderberry, inositol, MSM, and omega-3 fatty acids. Each plant-based gummy has only 1 gram of sugar and 10 calories to suit a healthy routine. Most users have noticed a difference after 3 months of consistent use!
OLLY Women's Multivitamin Gummies
$14, was $17
Another exceptional multivitamin, these OLLY gummies contain vitamins A, B, C, D, and E to help fight free radicals, support bone health, and amp up cellular energy production. There's even 500% of your daily value of biotin in each dose to encourage healthy hair, skin, and nails! They can help "fill in the gaps" of your eating habits to deliver all the nutrients your body needs on the daily.
Lemme Matcha Superfood Energy Gummies
$24, was $30
These matcha-infused gummies give you a good boost of non-jittery energy when you need it most – think for that classic afternoon slump or post-workweek outing! They're made with organic matcha, vitamin B12, and CoQ10, a "powerful" antioxidant and coenzyme that assists in energy production. Each gummy is vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, gelatin-free, and has no high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, or synthetic colors.
Nature's Bounty Biotin
$7, was $20
For an affordable hair, skin, and nail vitamin, biotin is the way to go. In addition to the physical benefits, it can also help support a healthy nervous system and metabolism.
Orgain Organic Vegan Protein Powder
Our favorite protein powder is on sale for Prime Day at 20% off! One serving contains 21 grams of plant-based protein, 1 gram of sugar, plus 6 grams of prebiotics and fiber and 9 essential amino acids. You can use it across shakes, smoothies, overnight oats, and even baked goods to get your protein fix. It's shoppable in 9 flavors, but our go-to is this vanilla iteration.
Miscellaneous Must-Haves
Amazon Basics 24-Pack Rechargeable AA Batteries
$19, was $24
You never know when you're gonna need some extra batteries, so make sure you have some spares handy by stocking up with this 20% off Prime Day deal! These are rechargeable, too, ensuring you never run out of energy.
Amazon Elements Baby Wipes
$19, was $22
A whole 810 wipes for $19? Count us in. These gentle, non-flushable baby wipes are formulated without fragrances, alchohol, bronopol, dyes, parabens, and pthalates, ensuring a safe clean for your little one every time.
Levoit Air Purifier
$80, was $100
Though t's a bit of a bigger purchase, having an air purifier like this one at home is a super smart investment, especially if you are prone to environmental allergies (or just want to keep your place smelling fresh and clean). This compact model comes complete with a HEPA-grade filter that captures smoke, dust, dander, and more up to 1,095 square feet of space.
