It’s here, people: Amazon just announced the official dates for Prime Day 2025! It comes at the perfect time to stock up on summer essentials and finally lock in those big-ticket deals you’ve been waiting for. I’ll be keeping a keen eye on this year’s event to help you shop smarter – not harder.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2025.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2025? Amazon Prime Day is July 8-11 with official deals beginning at 12:01 a.m. PDT on the 8th. Straying from previous years when deals were live for only two days, Prime Day 2025 will run for an unprecedented four days – offering double the time for you to browse and shop exactly what you’re looking for.

What's on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2025? Amazon Whether it’s restocking your favorite skincare products, spoiling your pet with new treats, or gearing up for the back-to-school season, Amazon Prime Day has it all for less. The retail giant confirmed that there will be millions of deals available to shop this year, including Prime-exclusive deals on coveted brands like Samsung, Kiehl’s, and Levi’s.

Why should I shop this year's Prime Day deals? Amazon Since Amazon Prime Day deals span across virtually every product category imaginable, it’s the perfect time to finally invest in the things you’ve been eyeing all year long – especially when it comes to high-ticket purchases like kitchen appliances, furniture, and workout gear. While I don’t have any expensive items on my wishlist, I know for a fact I’ll be adding my go-to moisturizer, everyday pimple patches, and any well-reviewed backpacking gear to my cart if I see they’re on sale.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals? Amazon The first step to uncovering the best Prime Day deals is to be a Prime member. Prime members can access Prime Day deals weeks before the event actually starts, so it’s a smart choice for shoppers looking to get ahead of all the buzz and save more money. For just $15 per month (or $139 for a full year) Amazon Prime members can enjoy free same-day, one-day, or two-day delivery, access to unlimited Prime Video, music, and games streaming, a free GrubHub+ subscription, plus savings on prescriptions, gas, and plenty of products listed on Amazon. Not a Prime member? All good – start your free 30-day trial here. Once you’re set up with a Prime membership, you can start browsing exactly what you’re shopping for. The Amazon app even lets you set up deal alerts for specific products or product searches, so you’ll be directly notified when prices drop. Lastly, be sure to subscribe to Brit + Co’s shopping newsletter, where I’ll be sharing the hottest deals related to the products my team and I adore. Also make a note to check our site often as Prime Day 2025 approaches for credible product reviews and deal roundups. Lastly, be sure to subscribe to, where I’ll be sharing the hottest deals related to the products my team and I adore. Also make a note to check our site often as Prime Day 2025 approaches for credibleand deal roundups.

Are there any early Prime Day deals running now? Amazon Even though Prime Day starts in a few weeks, you don’t have to wait until July 8 to shop and save. There are tons of noteworthy Amazon deals that you can check out now, from devices to fashion finds. Below are the best early deals I’m eyeing now to guide your Prime Day 2025 decisions.

Amazon Bagail Compression Packing Cube Set $28, was $50 (43% off) As an over-packer, packing cubes have made all the difference for me when it comes to getting ready for vacation, but they can be pretty pricey. These come in sets of four, six, or eight for 43% off to suit your own packing needs, expertly compressing whatever you put in them to make ample room so you don't have to stress once about suitcase space.

Amazon Apple AirTag $25, was $29 (14% off) The Apple AirTag is a game-changer for people who tend to be a bit... forgetful. It conveniently attaches to your luggage, backpack, purse, and more so you can know exactly where your belongings are. Luckily, it's on slight deal right now – and I anticipate it'll be shoppable for even less once Prime Day 2025 actually rolls around on July 8.

Amazon REST Evercool Cooling Comforter $159, was $199 (20% off) I always toss and turn during hot summer nights, and where my room without air conditioning fails in regulating my body temp, this cool-to-the-touch blanket succeeds. With a "cloud-like fluffiness" and "unparalleled breathability," this on-deal home pick proves you don't have to ditch the covers entirely – even in the thick of the season.

Amazon Taja 2025-2026 Academic Planner $6, was $8 (25% off) The school year will be here before you know it, so whether you're a student yourself or want to make sure your kiddos set off on the right foot, this budget-friendly academic planner with monthly and daily layouts will ensure every single detail is captured and organized to a tee.

Amazon Ring 2nd Gen Battery Doorbell + Indoor Camera $70, was $140 (50% off) You can save a whopping $70 on this Ring doorbell and camera bundle right now – no waiting for Prime Day to hit! This handy device helps you keep tabs on your front door and inside your home with an easy-to-use system that stays connected around the clock.

Amazon PatioMage Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair $280, was $400 (30% off) I've been dreaming about upgrading my at-home desk setup for a while now, so I'm obviously eyeing Prime Day deals for ergonomic chairs like this one that offers unmatched comfort. Plus, the fact that you can up your productivity with this piece for 30% off ahead of the event is pretty sweet!

Amazon CeraVe Facial Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30 $15, was $20 (25% off) Finally, it's truly not summer without a reliable SPF. I adore everything CeraVe formulates because their products – this sunscreen included – are always gentle, yet effective. I'll certainly be taking the time to stock up before Prime Day is officially here with this early 25% off deal.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2025!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.