I Found The Cutest Amazon Dresses To Shop This Prime Day
Amazon continues to really step up their game in the clothing department. Shoppers now have access to hundreds of their favorite brands, plus new Amazon-owned lines with their own quality — and affordable — clothing. Since it's almost Prime Day, what better time to pick up some new pieces to add to your wardrobe? I scoured the early Prime day deals and found four super cute dress options with price tags that you can't ignore. These are just too good!
REORIA Womens Sexy Square Neck Bodycon Short Dress
There's no better time than Prime day to stock up on any basics you need. Get yourself some more socks, undies, and obviously, a bodycon dress. You may think i'm kidding, but everyone needs a good basic dress like this for any kind of occasion. This dress in particular is a great alternative to a SKIMS dress because it's soft and super stretchy — and so not as expensive. These dresses are great for a dinner date, a party, or to run around town when paired with some sneakers. Get yourself one (or more) of these dresses for $20 (was $30).
GRACE KARIN 2024 Women's Summer Floral Print Flowy A Line Dress
Hello, florals! This stunning gown is perfect for any special event you have going on this summer. Anything from a baby shower to a friend's birthday is the perfect opportunity to sport this off-the-shoulder moment. It's made from breathable and comfy fabric, and the shape is super flattering on any body type. There are 24 unique patterns for you to choose from with this dress. Plus, with the Amazon Prime day deal, you can get this beaut for $48 — it was previously $73!
The Drop Women's Danica Strapless Midi DressUm, add to cart! I LOVE this dress, and I absolutely plan to purchase it this Prime Day. A simple, yet elegant and versatile evening dress that will look amazing with any little kitten heel. It has an elastic top to keep the dress secure, but the silhouette will accentuate your natural curves. I think this dress is absolute perfection, and it can definitely be worn long after the summer season. Get this strapless dream for $49 (was $70).
ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Long Maxi Beach Vacation Dress
You can never have too many sundresses. From the months of May to September, I rarely wear pants and opt for the comfort only a flowy dress can bring me. This is the kind of dress you can own in various colors and patterns to suit any event you may need to attend, too! It comes in 15 different shades, including some darker colors that could be more work appropriate. I'm obsessed with this super fun pattern, though — it's perfect for your next bottomless brunch with the girls! Don't miss out on this limited time Prime deal for $35 (was $43).
ZESICA Womens Summer Casual V Neck Sleeveless Mini Dress
If you thought bows were over, you were sadly mistaken. They are very much having their moment in the sun — quite literally with this sweet little sundress! This gorgeous dress is perfect for any beach day, pool party, backyard BBQ, or really any of the fabulous activities you have planned this summer! Right now it's $41, just down from $50, but you can get an extra 15% off with a coupon!
Brit+Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Amazon.