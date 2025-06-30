Kiehl’s claims that their Ultra Facial Cream delivers softer, smoother skin, and based on that fact alone, I was immediately interested in trying it. According to the brand, it’s a lightweight, 72-hour ultra-hydrating moisturizer formula for healthy-looking skin. It’s also their number one face cream with over 7,000 5-star reviews on the Kiehl’s website and a little over 2,500 5-star reviews on Amazon.

Knowing that I’m an absolute sucker for moisturizers that truly bring my dry skin back to life (I’ve been a recent fiend for the thick Sweet Relief Night Mask from Versed and the lipid-rich Instant Angel Repair Cream from Dieux), I finally had to see what all the hype was about surrounding the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream. After just a few days of giving it a go, I can proudly say I am obsessed.

Read on for my full Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream review!

Pros Of The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Meredith Holser The Ultra Facial Cream is super lightweight, but still creamy in consistency. It delivers some very noticeable moisturization, but I’ve found it’s never greasy or oily. It’s diligently made with 4.5% squalane (which helps maintain the skin’s moisture) as well as glycoproteins derived from glaciers (which boost hydration even more). Now, I’m not huge on fancy skincare ingredients, but I do know I’ll try out anything that can lay down a nice, hydrated foundation for my other layers of skincare, SPF, and makeup – which the Ultra Facial Cream does perfectly.

Meredith Holser Thanks to the fast-absorbing formulation of this moisturizer, I can apply serums and sunscreen on top of it without feeling like my skin is totally weighed down. Because it provides really rich hydration, I find that my face makeup (when I want to wear it) goes on so smoothly. I can’t resist a glowy look, and this face cream hasn’t failed me on that yet! I don’t have especially dry skin, but the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream is still the perfect everyday formula. I’ve been using it in the morning and at night, and my skin simply feels more balanced and hydrated than if I’m not using it. It’s summertime now, but I can see it working even better for me once the cold Colorado winter comes around.

Meredith Holser Finally, this face cream is fragrance-free, which I always prefer. This gentle formula ensures that the more delicate skin on my face isn’t irritated, especially when I’m adding other skincare products on top of it. Because of this non-irritating aspect, I’d recommend the Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream for all skin types seeking more moisture.

Cons Of The Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Meredith Holser While I will take every chance to express my sheer obsession with this product, I can’t deny that it is on the more expensive side of things. A standard-sized tub (4.2 fluid ounces) currently goes for $70. As someone who tries to stick to a budget, the price of this product was admittedly a little jarring. But! I think with conservative usage, this face cream clearly demonstrates its value. Kiehl’s recommends using a dime-sized amount for your face, which seems very appropriate given the volume of the standard-sized tub. Additionally, the brand has an undeniably long-standing reputation for their high-quality skincare products. Kiehl’s was first founded in 1851, and they’ve been delivering quality ever since. They also proudly support organizations fighting for LGTBQ+ rights, a better planet, children’s wellbeing, and food insecurity, which I am all for. If my purchase can help fuel some of that funding, I am absolutely not opposed to spending the $70 from time to time.

My Final Verdict On Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Amazon Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream does what it says it will do. Based on my experience, it provides a very rich layer of hydration to my skin, all without being heavy, greasy, or oily to the touch. I can tell it makes my skin appear super moisturized, which comes in handy for layering more skincare products and makeup on top of it. I am a big fan of its fragrance-free formula, since I know it won’t make my skin burn or flare up otherwise. My only pain point with the Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream is its higher-end price tag, but given the quality of the product, it’s 100% worth it.

