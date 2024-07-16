I Found The Best Hair Wax Sticks On Prime Day To Keep You Looking Chic, Not Sweaty
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
I have truly never experienced anything like walking around New York City in the summer — and I've hiked mountains in the South in the middle of July! Something about the combination of heat, concrete, and a lack of afternoon breezes means I sweat a lot more than I'm used to. And because my natural hair is stick-straight, that means no matter how much time I spend on it, it looks sweaty and flat almost immediately. But these hair wax sticks mean we can look polished all summer long. And the great thing about using a hair wax stick instead of a pomade is that you never have to touch the product with your fingers, which keeps your hands clean! Here are our top picks for Prime Day 2024.
Nexxus Strong Hold Hair Wax Slick Stick
Amazon
Perfect for slick buns, sleek ponytails, and more, this hair wax stick is the perfect addition to your carry-on bag or your purse. It adds texture and definition, and also protects your hair from pollutants and aggressors. Plus, the hair stick will give you 72 hours of the Nexxus Humidity Shield and 48 hours of Frizz Control! Grab one now for $10 instead of $16.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
Amazon
Not only does this cruelty-free, vegan hair wax stick give you the ultimate slicked-back look, but it also offers your hair 18 different kinds of plant nutrients, including beeswax, vitamin E, and avocado oil. That means it's making your hair softer and smoother when you use it. Snag one on Prime Day for $8 instead of $10!
Goiple Wax Stick
Amazon
This pocket-size stick is great for natural hair, and it works whether your hair is dry or damp. It'll give you 24-hour hold, without any stiffness, grease, or flaking. Plus, thanks to the organic ingredients, this wax stick is good for your hair. Buy one for $4 instead of $5.
Kitsch Hair Wax Stick
Amazon
This TikTok viral hair product (which is also vegan, BTW!) gives you a polished style that looks great on coffee dates or days in the office. The hair stick lets you control frizz and keeps your hair in place all day long, but since it's also created with comfort in mind, it won't leave residue when you wash it out. You can buy one now for $11 instead of $14!
TIGI Bed Head Hair Wax Stick For Cool People
Amazon
If you're worried about wax sticks making your hair look greasy, opt for the semi-matte finish of this TIGI stick. The beeswax will keep your hair in place, while the castor oil hydrates. And it doesn't leave any build-up! This hair wax stick is available for $13 instead of $20 during Prime Day.
Which hair wax sticks are you obsessed with this summer? Check out I Found The Cutest Amazon Dresses To Shop This Prime Day for more shopping content.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Amazon
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!