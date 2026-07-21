Anthropologie's early fall sale just wrapped, but there are plenty of home items still discounted and so perfect for your next home refresh. From bold stripes to vintage florals, there's something for everything Anthro-inspired aesthetic.

Plus, take a look at what's coming up next:

Extra 50% off Sale (July 23 – July 26): Take an extra 50% off final sale styles. Keep an eye out for favorites like the Sports Icon Juice Glass, Icon Dog Table Lamp, and Kai Rope Candleholder.

Take an extra 50% off final sale styles. Keep an eye out for favorites like the Sports Icon Juice Glass, Icon Dog Table Lamp, and Kai Rope Candleholder. Spend & Get Event (Spend: July 22 – July 26 | Reward redemption: August 26 – September 13): Spend $150+ and get $50, or spend $300+ and get $100 to use toward a future purchase.

Spend $150+ and get $50, or spend $300+ and get $100 to use toward a future purchase. 30% off Summer Essentials (July 29 – July 31): Get discounts on seasonal must-haves as we transition into late summer.

So let's dive in—here are our favorite home items on sale right now!

Anthropologie Elise Cotton Printed Floral Pillow A touch of these vintage-inspired botanical prints is the easiest way to transition any sofa or armchair into a cozy seasonal mood.

Anthropologie Madeline Embroidered Striped Table Runner Reviewers note the fantastic quality, and those playful scalloped edges bring just the right amount of whimsy to weekend dinner parties.

Anthropologie Sailor Cotton Printed Stripe Throw Blanket The ultimate transitional layer, this throw is light enough for breezy afternoons yet adds a sweet classic stripe pattern to the foot of the bed.

Anthropologie Greta Stoneware Mug Because morning coffee simply tastes better out of an artisanal, hand-painted mug, this set screams cozy weather ahead.

Anthropologie Papier x Anthropologie Steno Pad Designed for quick notes and big ideas, this lightweight pad is easy to toss into your bag or keep on your desk to keep your daily musings organized in style.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Cotton Woven Stripe Towel Collection Multi-colored and patterned stripes are perfect for an easy and affordable bathroom refresh. The vibrant patterns bring an instant dose of curated charm to your daily routine.

Anthropologie Cotton Voile Floral Printed Ruffle Shams, Set of 2 Ruffles and florals are a match made in textile heaven. No need to redo your whole bed, but two new cotton shams make a big impact.

Anthropologie Pela Coupe Glasses, Set of 4 Whether you're pouring a celebratory weekend cocktail or sparkling water on a Tuesday evening, vintage-inspired coupes elevate any tablescape instantly.

Anthropologie Cotton Eyelet Embroidered Sheer Cafe Curtain, Set of 2 Cafe curtains are so cute and on trend. These filter the sunlight with a delicate, heirloom-quality eyelet texture that makes any kitchen or powder room feel instantly sun-drenched and serene.

Anthropologie Plaid Portuguese Stoneware Dinner Plate Mixing patterns is a cornerstone of great table styling, and this hand-painted plaid plate pairs seamlessly with crisp linens and neutral ceramics.

Anthropologie Beech Wood Circle Cheeseboard The geometric, understated silhouette provides a gorgeous stage for serving up your favorite cheeses and seasonal fruits.

Anthropologie Botanical Silhouette Side Plate An asymmetrical botanical motif gives these Italian-crafted plates an heirloom feel that feels deeply romantic. Swoon.

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