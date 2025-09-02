Gorgeous, cozy, and very hard to resist: those are the exact vibes that Anthropologie’s new arrivals section is giving for fall. The lineup includes everything from jeans and tees to dresses and layers, all of which are super chic and easy to style with what you’ve already got in your closet. To save you some scrolling time for your next wardrobe upgrade, I found nine hidden gems from Anthropologie’s new arrivals section that definitely deserve a spot in your cart.

Shop the best fall 2025 finds from Anthropologie below!

Anthropologie Edwin Kadence High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans Good jeans are always going to be a fall wardrobe staple, and if you're looking for a no-fuss pair, straight-leg ones like this style are the way to go. Plus, these have a nice, neutral medium wash, making them even easier to match with practically everything.

Anthropologie Pilcro Oversized Washed Faux-Leather Jacket This faux leather jacket will help you look just the right amount of put-together and polished this fall, though the oversized fit is definitely more casual and comfy. Bring on the layers!

Anthropologie Katie May Claudette Sweetheart Mini Dress This subtly-striped mini dress is ideal for going out nights this fall. The sweetheart neckline is downright flattering and offers a bit of a polished look, especially if you rock it with heels or loafers.

Anthropologie Lioness Ford High-Neck Tank Top This shimmery high-neck tank will complete any workday look without having your 'fit be too drab.

Anthropologie ALIGNE Pax Long-Sleeve Denim Mini Dress I'm obsessed with denim anything, but long-sleeved dresses have really been my jam as of late. They are a perfect fit for fall's chillier weather and still supply the denim-y look on days you don't really feel like wearing proper jeans.

Anthropologie Maeve Asymmetric Ruched Muscle Tee This white tee is anything but basic. Ruched on one side and a little lacy, it takes the place of a traditional t-shirt, just with a more dressed-up spin.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Suede Car Coat Oh, this is so chic! The sleek suede definitely looks polished as can be, and unlike other jackets, I love that this coat hits longer on the legs for warmth.

Anthropologie Damson Madder Goldie Mini Dress Leopard print isn't going anywhere it seems. This stunning mini dress makes a statement all on its own, so all you've gotta do is pair it with some cool sneakers or Mary Janes.

Anthropologie Flattered Frances Riding Boots Long live the riding boot. This simple pair may look basic, but it'll make all the difference in completing your best fall outfits this year!

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more editor-loved styles for every season!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.