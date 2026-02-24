Spring is that time of year when the morning calls for a jacket, but the afternoon demands lighter layers. Instead of fighting the forecast, lean in to transitional dressing. Our go-to destination? Anthropologie’s latest drop of new fashion arrivals. The new collection masters the art of pivoting for the warm(ish) season, with everything from breezy tops to reliable layers that make getting dressed in 50-degree weather feel like a win.

Shop our 9 favorite finds from Anthropologie's new arrivals section for springtime below!

Anthropologie Maeve Puff Sleeve Double-Breasted Top This 100% cotton top is such a sweet way to have your spring 'fits feel put-together without being totally uncomfortable. The loose fit is nice and breezy for the season, and we just adore the girlish charm of the puff sleeves and double-breasted button motif. From jeans to linen skirts, this top is a must-have for comfy looks this spring.

Anthropologie Barbour Mackworth Check Casual Jacket Light jackets like this are a total spring staple, and if you're looking to make a statement with your transitional outerwear, look no further than this checked number. The tan hue is neutral enough to go with a multitude of outfits while still standing out, thanks to the fun pattern. Plus, it comes with a slightly-cropped length and contrasting collar to lean more on-point for today's trends.

Anthropologie By Anthropologie Ankle-Strap Kitten Heels We're definitely backing the kitten heel renaissance for spring 2026 since they so easily add a touch of class... without cramping your feet like traditional heels would. This new style from Anthro already has our stamp of approval for its eye-catching squared toe and subtle croc pattern.

Anthropologie MOTHER Memory Lane Short-Sleeve Top Vintage-leaning styles will always have our heart, which is why this breathable white top belongs in your spring fashion lineup. The square neckline is universally flattering, too, no matter how you style it.

Anthropologie Maude Madison Smocked Drop-Waist Midi Dress This adorable drop-waist midi is complete with an easy-to-pair navy and white gingham pattern dotted with tiny flowers, recalling springtime blooms. While it's somewhat modest in the front, this dress features an open back detail that's ideal for wearing on a warm, sunny park day. Add some ballet flats, and you're practically set.

Anthropologie RE/DONE Rewind High-Rise Relaxed Jeans These high-rise jeans are fantastically reversible, revealing a wearable leopard pattern on the flip side. So, when cuffed, you can play with a pop of the pattern. So fun! We'd style them pretty simply alongside a vintage t-shirt and sneaks.

Anthropologie Pistola Sadee Square-Neck Maxi Dress Featuring a fitted waistline, this striped maxi dress is the epitome of a spring dress you can wear everywhere. It comes with an open back for added breathability and flirtiness. Date night is calling. Now, the weather just has to warm up!

Anthropologie Lisa Says Gah Higbury Top This is not your average button-up. It comes with side ties to cinch in your waist, adding a somewhat sculptural element to your look. The candy stripes are springtime's perfect match, in our humble opinion. We're loving the idea of this top for an in-office day and happy hour alike!

Anthropologie Pilcro Pleated Lightweight Trucker Jacket You can't deny the sheer classiness of a traditional trucker jacket. Luckily, this one comes in a lightweight fabrication for springtime so you're not sweatin' it out every time you leave the house. Layering is the name of the game.

Subscribe to our newsletter to shop more trending styles for spring!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.