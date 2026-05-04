The Best New Apple TV+ Shows To Binge In May 2026

Who's ready to cancel their plans for the month of May in favor of binging all the prestige television heading to Apple TV this month? I know I am. Between Israeli thrillers, Soviet space dramas, and a John Travolta directorial debut, Apple TV is genuinely not messing around this month. Here are the best new series and films headed to the streaming platform throughout May.

Watch these exciting new shows on Apple TV this month

Unconditional (May 8) Unconditional is the tense new Israeli series about a vacation gone horribly wrong. What's supposed to be a period of rest and relaxation turns into a nightmarish web of scandal, crime, and punishment. So much for a relaxing vacay! Catch the series when it premieres on Apple TV, May 8th.

Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (May 20) Tatiana Maslany portrays a recently divorced woman who is simply trying to navigate the choppy waters of being a single parent while keeping her head down and providing for her family. Yet her quiet life is upended when she witnesses a crime and gets pulled into her own investigation. All at once, she's tangled up in a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder, and yes, competitive youth soccer. With its brilliant ensemble cast and darkly comedic twists, it's a series you certainly won't want to miss.

Star City (May 29) If you're a fan of TV shows that explore "alternative history," you're going to want to tune into Star City on May 29th. According to the official synopsis from Apple TV, Star City is "A thrilling chapter inspired by For All Mankind. Same alt-history universe. Different perspective: the Soviet Union's. Go behind the iron curtain with the cosmonauts, engineers, and intelligence officers who risked it all in the race for the moon."

Propeller One-Way Night Coach (May 29) Ever wonder what it was like to board a plane during the golden age of air travel? In the 1960s, flying wasn't just a standard practice. It was an experience of sheer luxury and excitement. While the first commercial flight occurred in 1914 in St. Petersburg, Florida, the 1960s morphed air travel into something far more refined, with unforgettable service and all-around comfort. Propeller One-Way Night Coach, based on a 1997 book by John Travolta, is now being turned into an Apple Original Film premiering May 29th, which explores this transition into the golden age of air travel.

Apple TV+ Your Friends & Neighbors Catch brand new episodes of this chaotic drama starring Jon Hamm, about a man who loses his career and wife all at once. To cope, he ends up stealing from his inner circle, getting a bit too much of a thrill out of the experience. Jon Hamm is magnetic in every scene, and the show somehow makes you root for someone you absolutely shouldn't. Of course, this won't end well.

Which are you most excited to watch? Subscribe to our newsletter for more entertainment news!