From Toni Morrison to John Steinbeck: 'The Other Bennet Sister' Cast Reveals Their Current Reads​

The Other Bennet Sister (coming to BritBox on May 6) is based on Janice Hadlow's book of the same name, which is inspired, in turn, by Jane Austen's iconic Pride & Prejudice. So it only made sense to ask the cast of the new show what books they're currently reading. Check out the titles below — you might find some inspiration for your own TBR!

Here's are the books The Other Bennet Sister cast is reading right now.

Ella Bruccoleri (Mary Bennet) Amazon The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison Toni Morrison's famous novel follows 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove, a Black girl who dreams of — and prays for — bright blue eyes with the belief they'll make her more beautiful and change her life. "I only just started reading it, but it's good," Bruccoleri revealed. "Yeah, my partner got me into it."

Dònal Finn (Mr. Hayward) Amazon Heaven by Mieko Kawakami This book follows a 14-year-old with a lazy eye who isn't sure how to stand up against the endless bullying he experiences. But he's not alone, and one of his female classmates also experiences intense bullying; Heaven takes a look at "the philosophical and religious debates concerning violence to which the weak are subjected," according to the synopsis.

Amazon Antarctica by Claire Keegan The short story collection "is amazing," Finn promises, and which is a couple of short stories all about relationships — and the obsession and betrayal that can be found inside them.

Amazon Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck During his stint on the West End as an American English teacher in John Proctor is the Villain, Finn took it upon himself to read some classic American literature. "Of Mice and Men was nice and short, and I said I should surely get this one finished," he joked.

Laurie Davidson (Mr. Ryder) Amazon Humankind by Rutger Bregman This book examines the belief that humans are inherently bad, and according to Davidson, "I think there's a lot of that in The Other Bennet Sister, even these characters like Miss Bingley, like Mrs. Bennet, you know, we spend the time with them to really find out that actually there's a reason why they are the way they are, and no person is all bad. That's something I really like about this show."

Check out The Other Bennet Sister when it premieres May 6, and let us know what you're reading on Instagram!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.