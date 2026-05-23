'Windy City' is the New Sports Romance Show 'Off-Campus' Fans Will Want to Binge Watch in One Day

Liz Tomforde's Windy City series is officially getting made into a TV show at Amazon. What?! This is genuinely my favorite BookTok series so I cannot wait to see these stories and characters onscreen. And after Prime Video's Off-Campus was so well-received, I have a very good feeling about the Windy City show.

“I started writing Mile High while working as a flight attendant for a professional hockey team," Tomforde told Deadline. "What started as a personal passion project has turned into a career that I truly never thought was possible. And now, thanks to Premeditated Productions and Amazon Studios, it’s becoming something bigger than I ever dreamed. Soon readers who fell in love with my characters will get to watch their stories step off the page and unfold on screen.”

Here's the latest update on the Windy City series, coming to Amazon soon.

'Windy City' is coming to Prime Video soon. The Windy City series contains five books about a group of pro athletes who all fall in love — and that love challenges them for the better (duh!). “Liz and Sherryl have built a remarkable pipeline of stories that blend creativity, innovation, vision and a deep instinct for what resonates with audiences," Lauren O’Connor, Amazon MGM Studios’ Head of Global IP Acquisitions, says in a statement. Entangled Publishing CEO Liz Pelletier adds, "These stories were built to resonate globally, and Amazon MGM has the reach and commitment to help them do exactly that. We’re proud to bring our authors opportunities that extend far beyond the page while protecting the integrity of the stories that made them beloved in the first place.” I loved how they highlight that they're going to work to protect the integrity of the stories, so I'm really hoping that means they'll try to listen to fans when it comes to fan casting, pacing, and writing.

And we'd love to see everyone from Tyriq Withers to Paul Anthony Kelly join the cast. Now when it comes to the cast, we don't have any confirmed stars yet, but my imagination is going crazy. For Evan Zanders, I think Lucien Laviscount is an amazing choice, and then for Ryan Shay, I really like Tyriq Withers. I just love him in Reminders of Him, so that's that. Paul Anthony Kelly is my Kai Rhodes. Try to tell me any differently. Okay, these might be the current internet boyfriends, but who else would I imagine?! Because of Kennedy Kay's red hair, and I'm a natural redhead, I'm begging someone to cast me. (I'm kidding...kind of). Okay, and when it comes to Isaiah Rhodes, I just can't see anyone besides Belmont Cameli after watching Off-Campus. I'm not sure how he could juggle two TV shows at the same time but anything is possible ;).

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