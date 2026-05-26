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Chase Infiniti's 'The Testaments' Season 2 News: Cast, Release Date, Plot
Hulu
By Chloe WilliamsMay 26, 2026
Chloe Williams
Entertainment Editor
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
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The Testaments (a spinoff sequel series to The Handmaid's Tale) premiered on Hulu with three episodes on April 8, 2026. Season 1 hasn't even finished and the show has already secured a sophomore season! Deadline reports that episode 8 saw 76% more viewers than the premiere, so it's safe to say this show is popular. And thankfully, more episodes are on the way after the finale on May 27. Here's ... Keep reading
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