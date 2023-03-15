Sprinkle Some Magic Into Your Desserts With These Funfetti Cake Recipes
When your birthday rolls around, what's your ideal celebratory cake? Maybe you're craving a decadent bite of red velvet, or wanting to get in on some German chocolate action. No matter your preference, we can all agree that cake is a supreme dessert. Flavor-wise, funfetti flavors reallytake the cake for us – pun fully intended. It's a basic fact of life that scattering rainbow sprinkles throughout moist vanilla layers always adds joy and satisfies the sweet tooth, so we want to spread that same love around. We're sharing some of our favorite funfetti cake recipes here, along with more colorful treats!
Funfetti Cake Recipes
Let's start with funfetti cake itself – the rich, vibrant, and playfully sweet dessert that we can never get enough of!
The Best Homemade Vanilla Cake with Funfetti Frosting
This funfetti cake recipe is so impressive, you'll want to bake it for every birthday. Or, any special occasion, for that matter. It's fluffy and carries a bold vanilla flavor that pairs with funfetti frosting and virtually any scoop of ice cream. This recipe can be developed for sheet cake, layered cake, or cupcakes! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Sugar Cookie Funfetti Birthday Cake
This recipe is pure genius. Instead of smearing some regular-shmegular vanilla frosting around the cake, you'll combine crumbled cookies and icing to form a sugar cookie frosting. It surrounds the perimeter of the funfetti cake base, so you basically get two desserts in one. That's a big win in our book. (via Brit + Co.)
Bonus Funfetti Cake Recipes
You've added some heavenly funfetti cake recipes to your dessert rolodex – but why stop there? You can make use of your newfound skills and translate them into dozens of other desserts, from donuts to pancakes! Take a peek at some bonus funfetti recipes below:
Vegan Funfetti Waffles
We can't deny that a bowl of oatmeal is an excellent-for-you breakfast, but gobbling down the same bowl of gummy grains can get old. This funfetti recipe is accurately described as a "party on a plate," which gets us going. Channel some rainbow-infused nostalgia with these waffles that don't need a special occasion to be devoured. (via The Edgy Veg)
Homemade Funfetti Sandwich Cookies with Chocolate Ganache Frosting
A cookie's cuteness factor must be considered before taking a big old bite. Luckily, these sweet funfetti cookie sandwiches break the cuteness scale! Bake them to be enjoyed alone, or stick two together using your go-to frosting flavor. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Gluten-Free Vegan Funfetti Biscotti
These healthy funfetti biscottis will blow your mind. They're crunchy on the outside, while sustaining a soft interior – making them perfect coffee-dipping material. This recipe is gluten free and vegan, so you can graciously share them with your pals! The best part of these funfetti treats is the white chocolate-dipped ends that are covered in rainbow sprinkles. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Rainbow Funfetti Ice Cream Cake
For scorching summer celebrations, keep this ice cream cake recipe at the top of your mind. Creamy funfetti ice cream is generously layered atop a thick, overly sweet blondie crust that balances out all of the textures. Decorating this cake is the fun part – unleash your inner artist, and smother this ice cream cake with rainbow sprinkles and chocolate candies. (via Secret-Layer Cakes by Dini Kodippili, Page Street Publishing Co. for Brit + Co.)
Baked Funfetti Donuts
30 minutes is all the time you need to set aside to make these baked funfetti donuts. Donuts are definitely a member of our top 5 desserts list, and they're delicious at any given moment. This sweet donut batter envelopes a ton of sprinkles into the mix, and the finished product boasts even more vibrant color! (via Barley and & Sage)
Epic Browned Butter Funfetti Rice Crispy Treats
Take your funfetti sweets all the way with browned butter. It adds a richness to the overall flavors of your dessert, and in this case, it helps form some seriously sticky rice crispy treats. This recipe can be made in full sheets or bite-sized balls to suit your needs. Be careful if you make them bite-sized, though – they're addictive. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Mini Funfetti Granola Pancake Bread Loaves with Greek Yogurt Frosting
Think funfetti pancakes, but in loaf form. That's the exact treat this recipe is giving, and the best part is they get baked in mini loaf tins, so you can indulge in a personal serving of sweetness! Crunchy bits of granola easily compliment the ultra-moist pancake bread, and the abundance of greek yogurt funfetti frosting is there to soak into everything.
Nut-Free Funfetti Protein Cookies
Gather some sunflower butter, eggs, honey, plain protein powder, sprinkles, and... oh wait, that's all you need to make these healthy funfetti cookies! Just five ingredients and a quick bake in the oven, and you've got yourself some sugary treats without actual sugar. These bites will nourish and satisfy your cravings with protein to fill you up accordingly. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Giant Funfetti Pancakes
Breakfast just got so much better. Welcome the weekend by whipping up these airy and oh-so decadent funfetti pancakes on a lazy Saturday morning. Let your heart guide you in how big you make your pancakes – these are intended to be as giant as you want. Top with frostingand more sprinkles for a meal that gives you something to celebrate. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Funfetti Cookies
Say hello to your next dessert adventure, courtesy of boxed funfetti cake mix. Yes, you read that right. This recipe gets expedited by baking with store-bought mix, but don't worry, the cookies are still super chewy and soft. (via Culinary Hill)
Funfetti Apple Fritters
These funfetti treats are giving state fair, in the best way possible. These apple fritters are coated in a crunchy, yet light fried layer, and they come out extremely warm and gooey. Dipping the finished product in a sweet glaze then topping it with rainbow sprinkles gives this bite the funfetti boost we all love and deserve.
Funfetti Donut Cupcakes
Oh, wow. You could just say 'donuts' and 'cupcakes' in the same sentence with no other context, and we'd be drooling in an instant. This dessert recipe swoops in with a funfetti twist, topping moist cupcakes with rainbow donuts. So, you basically get two treats in one – who could complain about that? (via Barley & Sage)
Birthday Funfetti Cheesecake
If you're already a cheesecake fan, this funfetti recipe will blow you away. Sometimes you just need a sugary treat, and this cheesecake satisfies that to the max. This creamy cake is surrounded by an animal cracker crust, which truly delights our inner child. Prep this pick for a birthday, anniversary, or just because! (via Amanda Wilens)
Insane Funfetti Puppy Chow Recipe
You won't want to stop snacking on this vegan and gluten-free puppy chow mix. It's not called insane for no reason! This crunchy bite tastes just like funfetti cake because it's prepped with white chocolate, vanilla frosting, and almond extract. This power trio combines to create an indulgent snack that's perfect for potlucks and parties. (via Rachel Mansfield)
Get To Baking Your Funfetti Cake!
Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix ($2)
This pick is the classic cake mix we all know and love. Pair your colorful creation with the frosting you can pick up at the store, and of course, you can't forget the rainbow sprinkles!
Pillsbury Gluten Free Funfetti Cake Mix ($4)
Gluten-free friends, you don't have to miss out on the joys of funfetti! If you desire to go the store-bought route to make your sweet treat, this mix from Pillsbury is certified gluten-free and still delivers the flavors you adore.
Annie's Organic Confetti Cake Mix ($5)
Annie is pretty much our BFF for all things organic, and we're happy she delivers on a funfetti cake option. Made without synthetic flavors and dyes, you can use this mix to create surprises like cakes, cupcakes, and cake pops!
