8 Surprisingly Popular Baby Names Trending For 2026

Some people detest “trends," cringing when Y2K capri pants made a comeback or TikTok felt like it became the new Vine. But the interesting thing about trends is that they’re huge societal indicators.

Think about it: the whole reason why trends come and go is due to a mix of nostalgia, desire for novelty, and external factors, like the state of politics, the economy, and social relationships as a whole. So, they ebb and flow like waves in a pop culture ocean, revealing what the masses value and crave at any given moment.

And just like jean styles, baby names are no exception. Each year, the most popular picks among parents say something about what we, as a society, are longing for, whether that be tradition, minimalism, individuality, optimism, or even escapism to a simpler time.

That’s why, as we prepare to head into 2026, the trending baby names on the horizon offer a pretty well-rounded snapshot of world sentiments. Let’s take a look at the monikers that’ll shape the next year (and generation).

Scroll for the most popular baby names going into 2026!

Darla Juan Encalada on Unsplash Do you ever wonder what it would’ve been like to grow up in the 1960s, when cell phones and video games were yet to exist, and little parental supervision forced kids to explore their real-life surroundings? Of course, the decade had its fair share of problems. But when parents compare the trials of that era to all the modern threats facing children today, it might seem like a better tradeoff to some. Hence why “Boomer” names, such as Darla, will see a resurgence in 2026. This specific namesake peaked in U.S. popularity in 1963, and British in origin, it means “darling” or “dearly beloved.” It’s cute, vintage, and reminiscent of a period that simultaneously feels so recent yet so far away.

Wes Kristina Paukshtite A little boy’s name that strikes a similar chord is Wes, which could be short for Wesley, Weston, or used as a standalone moniker. Also British in origin, this pick can mean “west meadow” or “west town,” both of which might call to mind images of green, open spaces that are increasingly hard to come by in urbanized areas. And for parents who are movie lovers, Wes is also a perfect tribute to the iconic American filmmaker Wes Anderson, known for his eccentric creativity. It’s a good fit if you want your son to look at the world through a different, perhaps more poignant lens.

Cressida Daniel Reche Regardless of which way you lean, I think we can all agree there are some people in power who, well, shouldn’t be. Amidst such a period of political unrest, then, it makes sense that expectant parents might refer back to the strong, influential names of past civilizations. One such moniker that’s expected to gain popularity in 2026 is Cressida. Greek in origin (and tied to Greek mythology), it literally means “golden.” What better way to describe your little girl? Not to mention, fans of Bridgerton might appreciate its ties to Cressida Cowper, a character who, despite her flaws, is undoubtedly determined.

Linus Natalie Bond Another ancient and culturally significant name primed for a return in 2026 is Linus. You might associate it with Linus Van Pelt, the iconic Peanuts character created by Charles M. Schulz, but this namesake goes way further back. According to Greek mythology, Linus was such a talented musician that his own father, Apollo, viewed it as a threat and took his life. Other myths say that Linus even taught Orpheus and Hercules. If you enjoy mythology and hope your son never falls out of touch with his musical side, then you can’t go wrong with this choice.

Holiday William Fortunato With Spotify and Apple Music right at our fingertips, we have access to all the songs that shaped generations of kids and adults alike. Still, there’s just something about the Jazz Age that continues to hit our ears just right and transport us back to the clubs of the 1920s and 30s. Couple this yearning with a bit of spirituality, and you’ve got yourself the ideal little girl’s name: Holiday. With British roots, it means “holy day.” Is there anything more fitting for a baby entering the world? On top of that, this selection can pay homage to Billie Holiday, the jazz singer famous for hits like Blue Moon and I’ll Be Seeing You. On top of that, this selection can pay homage to Billie Holiday, the jazz singer famous for hits like Blue Moon and I’ll Be Seeing You.

Olive Jonathan Borba Speaking of religious ties, Olive is a wonderful name that toes the line of spirituality but can also work well for secular parents. It’s Latin in origin and means “olive tree,” something that’s frequently referenced in the Bible. Nonetheless, olives are also said to symbolize friendship and peace, a motif that showed up in Greek mythology as well. And whether you view yourself as a spiritualist or not, granting your baby boy a name that speaks to harmony and stability is always a solid move.

Prima Laura Garcia When Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Eleven, escaped from Hawkins Lab in Stranger Things, the idea of a child having a number for a name probably felt pretty alarming. But the show came out a whole decade ago as of July 2026, and in the years since, parents have begun moving toward more unique monikers, like numbers as names. Now, many moms and dads may (understandably) feel apprehensive about naming their daughter Million or even Billion. Yet, one number name that isn’t so “on the nose” is Prima. With Latin roots, it literally means “first” and was often given to firstborn daughters in Ancient Greece. Perhaps it will inspire your little girl to pave her own way.

Alistair Anna Shvets Finally, unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s probably been hard to miss the Romantasy trend sweeping BookTok. Series like A Court of Thorns and Roses have taken readers by storm, transporting them to other, fantastical worlds filled with unusually named characters. To capture the same whimsical vibe for your baby boy, you should consider Alistair. This masculine moniker has both Scottish and Greek origins and means “defender of the people.” If you hope to raise a man who can command a room and stand up for what’s right, this option couldn’t be more appropriate.

