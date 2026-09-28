Um, Belmont Cameli & Ella Bright Finally Spoke on Those 'Off-Campus' Feud Rumors

Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli — the two swoon-worthy leads of Prime Video's Off-Campus — showed up to the VMAs to introduce Sienna Spiro's performance. And when these two got on stage, the audience went wild. Fans went so crazy, in fact, that it seems they interfered with the presentation! I love seeing Ella giggle (which we did quite a lot of in our Off-Campus interview) and in addition to the fact they're clearly having a lot of fun, it also seems the VMAs were the perfect way for Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli to put those feud rumors to rest.

Here's what Off-Campus stars Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli said about those viral feud rumors.

Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli just "laughed" when they heard the feud rumors. #belmontcameli ♬ som original - Ella Bright Updates @ellabupdates Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli introducing Sienna Spiro’s performance on #vmas 🫶🏻 #ellabright Okay in case you didn't know, the feud rumors started after Off-Campus became Prime Video's latest breakout hit show. After Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright's onscreen romance became the talk of the town, fans noticed that Belmont removed Ella from his Instagram grid, and started analyzing the body language in all their appearances together. “I mean, God forbid I wanted an aesthetic Instagram,” Ella told E! News. “My bad. I'm so sorry!” “It's so funny. So, we're just laughing about it. That’s all you can do," she continued. “[There's] so much love. That's my family.” Belmont agreed, adding that, "When I first heard those, I mean, I laugh every time I hear them. It’s really entertaining, and sometimes fascinating the conclusions people will jump to.” “I’m happy to put them to bed: Ella and I are extremely close,” he said.

And they can't wait to reunite with the rest of the 'Off-Campus' cast! Prime Video The Off-Campus cast recently wrapped filming on season 2, which will shift its focus from Garrett and Hannah to Dean and Allie (Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla). “That’s my family,” Ella said of her castmates. “There’s some really great ensemble moments this year. Everyone’s obviously incredible, and it’s so fun to jump back into characters that we really know really well now versus season one, where it’s still a bit new and scary. It feels very comfortable, and it’s just been a blast.” And it seems like since they're sad about production wrap, they're already looking forward to the press tour for season 2! “I’m really gonna miss them," Ella said. "I was really sad at the wrap party.”

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