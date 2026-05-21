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And some TV viewers aren't happy about it.

The 'Off-Campus' Cast Has a Major Age Gap: Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli Are Almost 10 Years Apart

ella bright belmont cameli in off campus
'Off-Campus' Stars Ella Bright & Belmont Cameli Are Almost 10 Years Apart
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​May 21, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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In Prime Video's new series Off-Campus (which premieres on May 13), we meet Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli). The college students start fake dating in exchange for some perks: Hannah wants to get the attention of her crush Justin (Josh Heuston) and Garrett needs some tutoring. Is it giving anyone else Nathan and Haley vibes from One Tree Hill?Well it turns out that the stars of ... Keep reading
entertainmentpop cultureprime videocelebrityoff campus

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