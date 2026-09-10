7 Fall Travel Destinations That Guarantee a Scenic Escape

Fall might just be the most magical (and underrated) time to travel. You get all the good stuff — hiking trails, music festivals, cozy seasonal eats and epic events — minus the summer crowds and sky-high prices. It's basically the sweet spot of travel seasons. And let's talk foliage, because it's a whole vibe. Picture fiery red and gold mountainsides in Stowe, Vermont, string lights glowing under Spanish moss on Savannah's historic streets, or golden aspens framing the adobe charm of Santa Fe. Add in cheaper flights and thinner crowds, and fall becomes the ultimate excuse for a slower, dreamier escape. Take a sunset cruise or wander cobblestone streets with a latte in hand — whatever your version of a perfect getaway looks like, autumn sets the scene. So grab your coziest sweater and start planning, because fall travel season is calling.

Savannah, GA Getty With perfect sightseeing weather and a busy month of festivals and events, October is an excellent, tourist-light time to visit Savannah. Grab a picnic in Forsyth Park earlier in the month or watch a flick at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival (Oct 24-31) at the end of it. Known to be one of the most haunted cities in the country, Savannah’s ghost tours are a popular attraction during the Halloween season (be sure to make reservations in advance!). Stroll restored historic homes along Jones Street, take in the scenic views from Bonaventure Cemetery, browse local shops at City Market, and take advantage of the warm temps along the coast. There’s surfing , paddle-boarding, and kayak tours at Tybee Island too. Stay at the Thompson Savannah in the Historic District, a short walk to River Street, where you can grab a bite seafood or steak at Vic's on the River or sample Southern classics at The Olde Pink House nearby while watching the riverboats go by.

New Orleans Getty Fall in New Orleans is when the city's mystique feels most alive, and this year, The Blackbird Hotel is leaning fully into it. The intimate 13-room boutique property has launched its new Resident Mystic program, partnering with longtime local psychic, astrologer and paranormal investigator Carie Ewers to offer guests personalized tarot and astrology readings, guided séances and private ghost tours through the city's most storied streets.Enjoy lazy afternoons by the courtyard pool, cocktails at the moody lobby bar, and wander the Garden District, a historic Uptown neighborhood known for its oak-lined streets and stunning 19th-century mansions. Beyond the hotel, the fall season in New Orleans is packed with energy. September 24 opens with NOLAxNOLA, with plenty in between: Crescent City Blues & BBQ Fest, Gretna Fest, Tremé Fall Fest, Reggae Fest, and a full slate of Halloween happenings like Boo Carré and Brews & Boos. Foodies can hit the National Fried Chicken Fest, art lovers have Art for Art's Sake, and Oktoberfest at Deutsches Haus brings the bratwurst and pretzels. For thrill-seekers, haunted houses like The Mortuary await.

San Antonio, Texas Getty Fall in San Antonio has a quiet magic to it, with cooler evenings settling over the River Walk and the city's rich traditions taking center stage. The River Walk itself is the heart of the season, stringing together patio dining, shops and mariachi music beneath twinkling lights along the water. Don't miss the Day of the Dead River Parade on October 23, when illuminated floats, painted calaveras and colorful processions glide down the river to honor the holiday's roots in remembrance and celebration — one of the city's most fun fall traditions. Beyond the river, history runs deep. The Alamo offers newly reimagined exhibits, while the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, connects four centuries-old Spanish missions via a scenic hike-and-bike trail. For a more contemporary pulse, the Pearl District draws crowds with its weekend farmers market, boutique shopping and restaurants tucked into a converted historic brewery. Art lovers should wander Southtown during the monthly First Friday art walk, where galleries and murals spill onto the sidewalks. Cap off the day with a stroll through Brackenridge Park, where the Japanese Tea Garden and shaded trails offer a peaceful escape as the season shifts.

Salem, MA House of the Seven Gables This historic seaside town, home to the Salem Witch Trials, is becoming more hip than haunting. Stay at The Cove at Salem, where you can cozy up by the fire pit on crisp fall nights, conveniently located near downtown and the Salem Witch Museum. Start your day with a pastry from the local favorite A&J King Artisan Bakers before wandering the cobblestone streets of Essex Street or soaking in the scenic views of the Waterfront District. Enjoy a slice of wood-fired pizza at Bambolina's, followed by a signature banana whipped frappe at Dairy Witch. Don’t miss the chance to relax on the seaside lawn and gardens at the House of the Seven Gables mansion (made famous by Nathaniel Hawthorne's 1851 novel of the same name). Take a harbor tour, visit a psychic, explore a haunted house, or step back in time at the oldest still-operating museum in America. Get ready for the world's largest Halloween celebration too with parties, parades, fairs, walking tours, and more — don’t forget to pack your costume!

Santa Fe, NM Bishop Lodge Santa Fe is one of the most unique cities in America, offering rich culinary and culture experiences, wellness retreats, and some of the best stargazing in the U.S. Share a cozy casita at the stunning Bishop Lodge , where you can start the day with Vinyasa flow before exploring the Santa Fe National Forest. Or stay on the oldest hotel corner in America at La Fonda on the Plaza , which is home to Bell Tower Rooftop Bar, seated high above the city with sweeping mountain views (definitely visit the bar either way). Stroll around the Historic Santa Fe Plaza, hiking the Aspen Vista Trail or embarking on a picturesque drive along the Santa Fe National Forest Scenic Byway. A day trip along the scenic Turquoise Trail links Albuquerque and Santa Fe (catch a breathtaking view from atop Sandia Crest, then drive back through the mining towns of Golden and Madrid). Food does not disappoint: Grab an authentic New Mexican dinner at Cafe Pasqual's and a fresh and delicious brunch at Dolina Bakery & Cafe. Finally, visit the Georgia O’Keefe museum or book tour tickets to O’Keefe’s home about an hour north of Santa Fe for the ultimate creative inspiration.

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