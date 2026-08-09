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The Best Annie & Ellis Moments in 'Sterling Point' on Prime Video

best annie ellis moments sterling point
Prime Video
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Aug 09, 2026
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams is B+C’s Entertainment Editor, Celebrity Interviewer, and On-Air Host with over 8 years of experience in the media space. Her interviews have amassed millions of views, and have been referenced in Vanity Fair, Deadline, and People. Whether she’s analyzing costumes, writing a movie review, or laughing with the hottest A-listers, she loves exploring themes of hope, restoration, and beauty. Chloe received a degree in American Southern Studies and Creative Writing from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and currently lives in New York City with an alarming amount of notebooks. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and TikTok and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

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As soon as I started Sterling Point, and was introduced to Annie (Ella Rubin) and Ellis (Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie), I knew I'd found a new favorite summer romance show couple to cheer for. So, naturally I had to round up my favorite moments that just made me swoon in honor of the show dropping on Prime. And once you've read them all, check out The Best Belly And Conrad Moments From The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3.

Watch Sterling Point on Prime Video now, and keep reading for the best Annie and Ellis moments.

1. The Kiss

annie ellis moments sterling point

Prime Video

Yeah, I'm starting strong because seeing Ellis drag Annie across the floor so that he could kiss her was one of the best things I've ever seen.

2. The Meet-Cute

sterling point prime video

Prime Video

I also just love seeing two characters meet, and realizing they have immediate chemistry. Ellis' kindness toward Annie, and her confusion about where she was, is just too cute.

3. Annie Opens Up to Ellis Like No One Else

Annie Opens Up to Ellis Like No One Else

Prime Video

It's a huge sign of trust to be able to spill your guts to someone — and I think that connection is a great foundation for a romantic relationship. Annie and Ellis' heart-to-heart at Maple's camp was one of my favorite scenes of the show!

4. And Ellis Is An Expert Yearner

ellis

Prime Video

Joining the ranks of yearners before him (I'm looking at you Conrad Fisher), Ellis clearly has unrequited feeling for Annie throughout the first half of the show. And when he tells her that there's not a single thing he doesn't like about her? Swoon.

5. Ellis Also Always Thinks Of Her

sterling point cast

Prime Video

In addition to the scene of Annie and Ellis shopping together (this is totally your look Ellis, baby! IYKYK), I love how Ellis remembers things Annie likes, and puts in so much effort to fix her lamp. Even if he saw her kissing Rory when he stopped by to drop it off...

6. And Annie Sticks Up For Him

ella rubin as annie

Prime Video

I also loved that Annie didn't take any of Lincoln's crap when he and Rory crashed her date with Ellis. She called him out and then simply...left. Icon behavior.

Let us know your favorite moment between Annie and Ellis in Sterling Point in the comments!

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