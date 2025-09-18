Pretty much everyone agrees that 2025 is The Summer I Defended Conrad Fisher Like My Life Depended On It — and that TSITP season 3 has proven he's the master of yearning. We're only 6 episodes into the final season and these two have so much chemistry you can cut it with a knife! Here are the top Belly & Conrad moments from the season. Well, the best moments so far because I'm still waiting for Conrad to find out about Jeremiah and Lacie in Cabo...

Keep reading for the best Belly and Conrad moments from The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3, now airing on Prime Video.

Returning Home Prime Video The Summer I Turned Pretty ending sees Belly and Conrad return to Cousins. They're at home in Susannah's beach house — and with each other — and it's such a beautiful ending that I CRIED!

Conrad's Love Confession Prime Video Conrad has had such a hard time confessing his feelings to Belly, that when he finally does it is such a relief. You can see the wildness in his eyes, like he physically can't keep the words in and I just want to cry!

Belly Chasing Conrad Through Paris Prime Video Belly running after Conrad while "Out of the Woods" plays in the background wasn't something I knew I needed, but I'm so grateful we have it.

The Dance Along The Seine Prime Video Belly and Conrad dancing along the Seine under a full moon? Say less.

A Day In Paris Prime Video When Conrad shows up to Belly's flat, she agrees to show him all her favorite French spots. And when they wind up at an art museum, they end up just staring at each other the whole time. PLEASE!

Conrad's Letters Prime Video In episode 10, Conrad starts writing letters to Belly in Paris which is such a huge deal because he's finally telling her how he feels instead of showing her (you know, since she's across the world). This is definitely swoon-worthy, especially since Belly's a word girl (I am too TBH).

Conrad's Forehead Kiss Prime Video I'm a sucker for a forehead kiss (it's the romance book lover in me!), so when Conrad told Belly he would leave before her wedding to Jeremiah and then kissed her on the forehead, I gasped. Yes it's one of the more heartbreaking moments in the season, but it's still also one of my favorites.

New Beginnings Prime Video At the end of episode 8, after her wedding to Jeremiah is called off, Belly heads to the airport and buys a ticket to Paris. And as she's boarding, she spots Conrad sitting in the same area, and takes a step out of line towards him. Even though they don't interact, the moment is filled with such hope and longing that I am beside myself!!

Conrad Finds Out About Lacie Erika Doss/Prime Video This wasn't necessarily a moment between Conrad and Belly, but I loved seeing how quick Conrad was willing to step in and defend Belly when he found out Jeremiah cheated on her. He immediately goes after Jeremiah to confront him about Lacie...even if Jere is too sick to talk about it. I was definitely expecting Conrad to punch him across the face in Belly's honor.

The Bonrad Edit Erika Doss/Prime Video During Belly's bachelorette, she starts dancing to "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande — and starts daydreaming about Conrad. The 90 seconds that follow feel like literal TikTok edit and is my favorite part of the whole season for one specific reason. Because while I'm a sucker for a montage, it's notable that the purple lights fade to red throughout the dance because if you ask me, it shows that Belly's natural inclination is to fade into her love for Conrad.

Conrad's Love Confession Erika Doss/Prime Video Episode 7 finally gave us the moment we've been waiting for: Conrad's love confession. It was heartbreaking, it was devastating, and I still can't believe we got a cover of "When the Party Ends" by Billie Eilish and "loml" by Taylor Swift back to back. Even though it was a hard watch, I'm so glad Conrad was finally honest about his feelings.

Conrad's Wipeout Prime Video Let's just start with the most recent because everyone's talking about it: the wipeout. In episode 6, Conrad goes surfing, and cuts himself pretty bad on his board. Belly helps him clean up the cut and the two definitely share a moment. They almost kiss (while "False God" plays in the background) and I don't know how I'll ever get over it — especially since you can hear a heartbeat, insinuating Belly's heart (which "stopped" when she found out about Jeremiah sleeping with Lacie in episode 1) is finally restarting.

Peaches ™️ Prime Video But the wipeout wasn't the first time these two almost smooched. When they're driving around town and pass a peach stand, Conrad pulls over so Belly can get some fruit. And when the juice ends up all over her face, he uses his shirt to clean her up. Yeah.

Domestic Life Prime Video There's also one small moment this season that stands out to me, and it's when Conrad and Belly cook dinner together at the end of episode 5. They're on the same page about so much that I just love seeing them move around the kitchen together. It just feels so natural.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words Prime Video Okay, the real reason The Summer I Turned Pretty episode 5 features so many sweet moments for Conrad fans is that we finally hear his POV. So, moments like Conrad taking Belly's bike, walking around Michael's with her, watching her drive, dropping his hammer while he's fixing the roof — they all take on a whole new meaning because we finally hear how much he loves her.

Michael's Erika Doss/Prime Video Like...all they're doing is shopping and I was giggling and kicking my feet!!

Merry Christmas From Cousins Prime Video Belly and Conrad's shock at finding each other at the beach house during an episode 2 flashback turns out to be the perfect Christmas surprise. They spend time doing crosswords and watching old movies, and when Belly falls and hurts her back, Conrad literally carries her to the couch.

Y'all, as much as I am Team Conrad, I need Belly to pull herself together and pick one brother. This is so messy!! Stay tuned for our episode 7 coverage coming soon! And check out 5 The Summer I Turned Pretty-Inspired Drinks For Your Season 3 Watch Party.

This post has been updated.