Already finished Sterling Point? Me too! I can never get enough of the current slew of summer romance shows — I just want to watch them all! And thankfully, when it comes to 2026 TV shows, there are plenty to pick from. Whether you love a coastal setting, getting lost in the woods in Canada, or a makeout sesh in a barn, I've got you covered.

Here are the best romance shows to watch in the summer of 2026.

My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 — Watch on Netflix Now Netflix My Life With the Walter Boys season 3 picks up after Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) reveal that they still love each other, but she's too afraid of what their relationship could be. Of course, Alex (Ashby Gentry) is within earshot, meaning the conversation has maximum impact. Meanwhile George (Marc Blucas) has a medical emergency, Uncle Richard is meddling more than a little bit, and there's a new face in town to complicate Jackie's feelings. I can't wait for season 4!

Ransom Canyon season 2 — Watch on Netflix now Netflix This Western romance show brought us right into the middle of all the drama — and the romance. Quinn (Minka Kelly) is back from New York, with a new beau that puts her relationship with Stanton (Josh Duhamel) on the rocks. Not to mention the fact Yancy's (Jack Schumacher) secret wife returns? But if you ask me, nothing is as unexpected as the chemistry that starts to develop between Lauren (Lizzy Greene) and Lucas' (Garrett Wareing) brother Kit (Casey W. Johnson).

Every Year After — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video In Every Year After, Percy (Sadie Soverall) finds herself back in Barry's Bay after a tragedy, and following a decade away. 10 years ago, she made the biggest mistake of her life and now she's face to face with Sam (Matt Cornett), Charlie (Michael Bradway), and the consequences of her actions.

Outer Banks season 5 — Watch on Netflix August 20, 2026 Netflix Outer Banks season 5 is one final adventure for the Pogues — including a baby, considering John B. (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) are having a baby? Kiara (Madison Bailey) is nursing an angry and broken heart after JJ's (Rudy Pankow) murder, and if anyone is getting intro trouble, it's Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and Pope (JD). They're determined to get their hands on the Blue Crown again, and they have one season left to do it.

The Summer I Turned Pretty — Watch on Prime Video now Prime Video In this iconic summer romance show, Belly (Lola Tung) spends the summer on Cousins Beach every year, alongside her brother Stephen (Sean Kaufman), and their family friends Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). But this summer she's grown up, and that has the potential to change everything.

Are you a summer romance fan? Let us know your favorite show in the comments and follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest TV recommendations!