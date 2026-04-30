The 8 Best Mystery Podcasts to Stream on Your Next Road Trip

Lately, I’ve been in desperate need of a new podcast to get wrapped up in during my daily morning walks. I’m aiming for 10K steps a day, but it’s nearly impossible without something gripping to keep me going.

That’s why I’m fully obsessed with these mystery podcasts—they’re so addictive, you’ll lose track of time trying to crack the case. From Up and Vanished to Unfound, these are our favorites.

Tune into these podcasts for the best mystery stories!

Up and Vanished Anyone else super interested in unpacking real-life cold cases? If so, Up and Vanished is for you. It takes a look at some of the most jarring, unsolved mysteries from decades past, in a quest to serve justice to those who have been affected.

Julienne Alexander Criminal If you're a true crime girlie, look no further. Criminal analyzes some of the darkest minds in history, as well as the people who have been wronged by criminal behavior. The subject matter is not exactly calming, but Phoebe Judge's warm narration somehow makes it more palatable.

The Magnus Archives Perhaps you're a supernatural buff who loves to get lost in the paranormal corners of the universe. The Magnus Archives pulls back the curtain on the unexplainable in beautifully crafted audio fiction, executed with chilling suspense throughout every episode.

Morbid Morbid Sometimes these true crime stories can be so dark that you need a dose of levity to break the tension. That's precisely where Morbid comes in, since the hosts add a dash of relatability and humor into the mix to soften the horror from the stories they tell. They do so in a classy way, so it doesn't feel disrespectful considering the gravity of these cases.

CBC True Crime Someone Knows Something One of the biggest criticisms of true crime stories is that they lack empathy for the victims and treat someone's trauma like a fictional source of entertainment. If you feel similarly, Someone Knows Something is your new favorite podcast, because it takes the time to honor those affected and turn them into three-dimensional humans, rather than mere props in the story. Truth be told, we need more podcasts like this one.

Radiotopia The Truth If you love the crime genre but only when it's kept safely in the sandbox of fiction, as opposed to harrowing real-life cases, The Truth is your go-to podcast, since every story is purely fictitious.

Alice Isn't Dead Alice Isn't Dead This podcast follows a lonely truck driver who insists her wife, Alice, is not, in fact, dead. What lengths will she go to find her wife?

Unfound Unfound Unfound feels deeply personal because the podcast interviews friends, families, and loved ones of missing people. If you've ever wanted a true crime podcast that prioritizes the humans behind the headlines, this is it.

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