The 8 Best Sleep Podcasts to Help You Drift Off Tonight

Lately, my insomnia has been working overtime. The kind where you’re staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m., replaying your entire life while the clock keeps ticking. At this point, counting sheep feels like a joke, and while babbling brook soundtracks are technically relaxing, they’re just not cutting it for me.

What does work? Podcasts. There’s something about the soft hum of people talking—low, steady, and just interesting enough—that knocks me out faster than any sleep app ever could. If you’re also tired of being tired, these are the best podcasts to fall asleep to when your brain refuses to power down and you’re desperate for some quality Zzzs.

Scroll for the best podcasts to help you sleep!

Drifting Off With Joe Pera Drifting Off with Joe Pera Sleepy bedtime tales with a small dash of humor? Sign me up! Joe Pera is on a mission to hypnotize you to sleep, and he does so with effortless charisma and wit.

Sleep With Me Sleep With Me Designed to lull listeners to sleep, this high-rated podcast follows the purposefully monotone voice of Drew Ackerman, as he tells tales that are bound to knock you out. It’s been a fan favorite for insomniacs since 2013, when it first hit the App Store. You’ll wake up feeling endlessly refreshed!

Nothing Much Happens Nothing Much Happens Well, folks, the title says it all. Nothing much happens in these snooze-worthy stories, which certainly won’t keep you up at night. The relaxing voice and boring stories will put you to bed in no time, offering a blissful night of uninterrupted sleep.

Sleepy Sleepy I love Sleepy because it’s basically a melatonin supplement and an audiobook platform all rolled into one. What more could you ask for in an app, really? The narrator tells classic tales by the likes of Charles Dickens and Emily Brontë, with the most soothing voice imaginable. So cozy!

Phoebe Reads a Mystery Phoebe Reads a Mystery Phoebe Judge is widely praised for her ASMR-style voice, which has a knack for relaxing listeners to the point of sleepy unconsciousness. It’s perfect for listeners who prefer a feminine touch as they descend into slumber with all the warmth and fuzzies.

Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep Boring Books for Bedtime While the title of the podcast may be offensive to the authors of said “boring books”, it does a world of good for listeners who are battling insomnia. It’s the ultimate way to fill up your GoodReads page, isn't it? Win-win, if you ask me!

The New Yorker: Fiction Perhaps you’re one of those individuals who needs a dash of stimulation in order to successfully fall asleep. If so, you’re definitely going to want to give The New Yorker: Fiction a listen. The voices are calming and relaxing enough for slumber, but the conversations are genuinely engaging.

Game of Drones podcast Game of Drones Drift off to Westeros with the sleep aid podcast Game of Drones. This hilariously soothing show recaps Game of Thrones episodes in the most low-energy, monotone way possible—designed specifically to help you fall asleep. Somehow, hearing about dragons, betrayals, and the Iron Throne delivered in a drowsy drawl is oddly calming. Iconic! Drift off to Westeros with the sleep aid podcast Game of Drones. This hilariously soothing show recaps Game of Thrones episodes in the most low-energy, monotone way possible—designed specifically to help you fall asleep. Somehow, hearing about dragons, betrayals, and the Iron Throne delivered in a drowsy drawl is oddly calming. Iconic!

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