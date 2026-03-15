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Fan favorites for insomniacs.

The 8 Best Sleep Podcasts to Help You Drift Off Tonight

Podcast cover: "Phoebe Reads a Mystery" and "Sleep with Me" with scenic illustrations.
Phoebe Reads A Mystery | Sleep With Me
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryMar 15, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Lately, my insomnia has been working overtime. The kind where you’re staring at the ceiling at 2 a.m., replaying your entire life while the clock keeps ticking. At this point, counting sheep feels like a joke, and while babbling brook soundtracks are technically relaxing, they’re just not cutting it for me.

What does work? Podcasts. There’s something about the soft hum of people talking—low, steady, and just interesting enough—that knocks me out faster than any sleep app ever could. If you’re also tired of being tired, these are the best podcasts to fall asleep to when your brain refuses to power down and you’re desperate for some quality Zzzs.

Scroll for the best podcasts to help you sleep!

Man reading a book by a fireplace, titled "Drifting Off with Joe Pera: A Sleep Podcast."

Drifting Off With Joe Pera

Drifting Off with Joe Pera

Sleepy bedtime tales with a small dash of humor? Sign me up! Joe Pera is on a mission to hypnotize you to sleep, and he does so with effortless charisma and wit.

Illustrated landscape with houses, "Sleep with Me" text, and a purple sky.

Sleep With Me

Sleep With Me

Designed to lull listeners to sleep, this high-rated podcast follows the purposefully monotone voice of Drew Ackerman, as he tells tales that are bound to knock you out. It’s been a fan favorite for insomniacs since 2013, when it first hit the App Store. You’ll wake up feeling endlessly refreshed!

Illustration of woman with braid, holding bag, walking in a lush garden with a brick wall.

Nothing Much Happens

Nothing Much Happens

Well, folks, the title says it all. Nothing much happens in these snooze-worthy stories, which certainly won’t keep you up at night. The relaxing voice and boring stories will put you to bed in no time, offering a blissful night of uninterrupted sleep.

"Sleepy" text over a cosmic background with stars and nebulae.

Sleepy

Sleepy

I love Sleepy because it’s basically a melatonin supplement and an audiobook platform all rolled into one. What more could you ask for in an app, really? The narrator tells classic tales by the likes of Charles Dickens and Emily Brontë, with the most soothing voice imaginable. So cozy!

"Phoebe Reads a Mystery" text, mustache icon, Vox Media logo on pink background.

Phoebe Reads a Mystery

Phoebe Reads a Mystery

Phoebe Judge is widely praised for her ASMR-style voice, which has a knack for relaxing listeners to the point of sleepy unconsciousness. It’s perfect for listeners who prefer a feminine touch as they descend into slumber with all the warmth and fuzzies.

"Illustration of a sleeping cat on books with 'Boring Books for Bedtime' text."

Boring Books for Bedtime Readings to Help You Sleep

Boring Books for Bedtime

While the title of the podcast may be offensive to the authors of said “boring books”, it does a world of good for listeners who are battling insomnia. It’s the ultimate way to fill up your GoodReads page, isn't it? Win-win, if you ask me!

The New Yorker: Fiction

Perhaps you’re one of those individuals who needs a dash of stimulation in order to successfully fall asleep. If so, you’re definitely going to want to give The New Yorker: Fiction a listen. The voices are calming and relaxing enough for slumber, but the conversations are genuinely engaging.

Cartoon of a sleeping knight leaning on a sword, titled "Game of Drones" sleep aid.

Game of Drones podcast

Game of Drones

Drift off to Westeros with the sleep aid podcast Game of Drones. This hilariously soothing show recaps Game of Thrones episodes in the most low-energy, monotone way possible—designed specifically to help you fall asleep. Somehow, hearing about dragons, betrayals, and the Iron Throne delivered in a drowsy drawl is oddly calming. Iconic!

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