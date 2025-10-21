If you enjoyed Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club, with its unique blend of heart, comedy, and a good mystery, you're undoubtedly looking for more books that will satisfy your same cravings.

The good news? Numerous books offer endearing detectives, challenging riddles, and the kind of comfortable yet captivating narrative that entices you to curl up with a cup of tea and simply turn the pages. Here are a few proposals that caught my attention after careful consideration.

Scroll to see all the books we think you'll adore if you loved The Thursday Murder Club...

Amazon The Marlow Murder Club by Robert Thorogood This one, written by the author of Death in Paradise, reunites an archeologist, a dog walker, and a crossword puzzle solver after a murder shakes their little community. It is humorous, affectionate, and possesses the same spirit as Osman's book—the "unlikely group of friends solving crimes." Plus, you can watch the show on PBS!

Amazon A Spoonful of Murder by J.M. Hall Three retired educators are enmeshed in a murder investigation following a mysterious death at their neighborhood café. It's lighthearted, enjoyable, and contains the kind of commonplace humor that instantly endears you to the characters.

Amazon How to Solve Your Own Murder by Kristen Perrin This one adds a little twist because it's a murder mystery and a family saga that spans decades. After inheriting her aunt's inheritance, a woman learns that her aunt was preoccupied with figuring out the murder she had predicted. It combines mystery and comfortable feelings in a whimsical yet nuanced way.

Amazon The Appeal by Janice Hallett This book immerses you in the inquiry and allows you to play detective yourself, with all of the story told through emails, messages, and documents. It's smart, up to date, and a fantastic option for those who enjoy interactive mysteries.

Amazon An Elderly Lady Is Up to No Good by Helene Tursten This collection of short stories, which is a tad darker but still funny, centers on an 88-year-old Swedish woman who consistently appears to be close to unexplained "accidents." She is witty, sardonic, and not at all the kind grandmother you would anticipate.

Amazon Postscript Murders by Elly Griffiths Her eccentric group of friends can't resist getting involved when a woman who is notorious for assisting crime authors in plotting murders turns up dead. It strikes the ideal balance between comfortable and captivating with a dash of comedy and suspense.

Amazon Vera Wong’s Uninvited Guidance for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto After discovering a deceased man in her tea business, Vera Wong concludes she can handle the inquiry more effectively than the police. It's heartwarming, humorous, and ideal for fans of big-hearted amateur detectives.

Amazon The Windsor Knot by SJ Bennett The undercover investigator in this case is Queen Elizabeth II herself. Behind the palace walls, she solves crimes in secret with the aid of her dependable aide. It's witty, endearing, and cheeky.

