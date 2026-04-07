I never need a reason to be entertained by scary things, but I've been trying (and failing) to wean myself off Nosferatu ever since I saw it. That film is the sole reason why gothic horror books and movies have been at the forefront of my mind. Now? Well, I fear my intrigue with tales of paranormal activity has been invited to the party.

All jokes aside, the perfect day for me looks like watching or reading anything that features specters, a display of psychic powers, and forces that come from the depths of hellish places. If this is your vibe, I want to be friends!

Scroll to see the best paranormal horror books and ghost stories that'll reignite your love for all things scary this year!

Amazon 1. The Orphanage By The Lake by Daniel G. Miller To put it plainly, Hazel's life is a mess—and so is her career as a private investigator. Unsure of what's next, she's stunned when socialite Madeline Hemsley dangles a new mystery in her face. There's been a disappearance from an orphanage and Hemsley is confident Hazel can find the missing child. Hazel's investigation starts off normal, but then she discovers weird symbols and shadowy figures at every turn. She'll have to figure out what's going on behind the doors of the orphanage and what Madeline really wants from her... before it's too late.

Amazon 2. Witchcraft for Wayward Girls by Grady Hendrix Teenager Fern finds herself living among other young and unwed pregnant mothers at the Wellwood House in Florida. Under Miss Wellwood's strict tutelage, it's meant to be a place of hiding from "proper" society and reform. Not only does Fern develop a bond with a few of the other girls, they all realize they've been sent somewhere that truly wants to break their spirits. It isn't until Fern receives a special book filled with spells that she and the girls unleash their true powers. Seeking revenge against their harsh conditions, they vow to make things right. But with great power comes even greater responsibility, leading someone to take things too far.

Amazon 3. Haunt Sweet Home by Sarah Pinsker Mara's luck changes for the better when she becomes production assistant on Haunt Sweet Home , a paranormal decor show created by her cousin. She immediately takes a liking to placing spooky elements that'll scare the show's participants, but her joy is short-lived when off-putting things start to occur. From an odd coworker to her own secrets, Mara won't be the same once Haunt Sweet Home is done with her.

Amazon 4. The Honeys by Ryan La Sala Mars and his twin sister Caroline couldn't be any different. Caroline is a ray of sunshine while Mars is eclipsed in her shadow. Still, his love for her never wavers even when their bond is severed. So, when Caroline's life is cut short, Mars immediately wants to take action. However, his identity causes his family to shun him. Undeterred, Mars decides to become Caroline and attends Aspen Conservancy Summer Academy to understand what happened to his sister. What he finds is stoic tradition that demands too much of its students. Even more, Mars locates the Honeys and their "too perfect" personalities. The deeper he goes to find out the truth about Caroline, the more Mars starts to lose himself and his plan to seek justice.

Amazon 5. Doctor Sleep by Stephen King Dan Torrance was only a child when his father lost his mind at the Overlook Hotel, but he's been haunted by the memory of it all... and the ghosts. He tried to ignored his ability to see paranormal activity, but along with his father's anger and alcohol dependency, it's turned him into an unrecognizable version of himself. The only thing that keeps him sane and sober is his job at a local hospice center. Though he's known as "Doctor Sleep," no one knows his gift is what helps patients transition from this life to the next. One day, he's contacted by someone powerful and is horrified when he realizes she's only 12. When they both realize a horrific cult is after them, Dan tries to keep young Abra as safe as possible. The closer he gets to her, the more he understands how intertwined their fates are. He'll have to decide if he's willing to lean into his gift to save her, even if it means sacrificing himself.

Amazon 6. Ghost Eaters by Clay Chapman Erin's having a hard time creating boundaries with her ex Silas, and it's causing her great stress. The last thing she wants to do is keep bailing him out every time he succumbs to his addiction, but she shows up for him anyway. What she doesn't expect is hearing about his death. On her hunt to uncover what happened, Erin learns about a drug named Ghost that allows users to see those who've died. Against her better judgement, Erin attends a drugged séance to speak with Silas one last time, but she enters a world from which there's no return.

Amazon 7. Hell House by Richard Matheson Belasco House hasn't been occupied for over two decades because terrible things have happened within its walls. Any time someone's tried to figure out exactly what happened, the house unleashes something that leads to their death. This still doesn't stop four strangers from trying to unlock the truth for themselves. They're sure they'll find something exciting—and in this tale, they do. Though they may not live long enough to tell anyone what they saw.

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8. The Year of the Witching by Alexis Henderson Immanuelle Moore was conceived in an outlawed interracial relationship. Determined to fall into her family and society's good graces, Immanuelle dedicates her life to worship. If this means becoming a "yes woman," then so be it. However, a grave accident leads her to Darkwood and the angry spirits that haunt it. Intending her no harm, they gift her with words left behind by her mother. Soon, Immanuelle learns that the very church she's been trying to follow has dark secrets that don't align with the pious nature it expects of its members. If she wants to set things right, she'll have to abandon the path she thought she was supposed to be on in favor of revealing the truth.

Amazon 9. The Swarm by Andy Marino Detective Vicky Paterson is cursed with solving a terrible case and understanding why her teenaged daughter Sadie was viciously attacked by a group of cicadas. But, she's not the only one puzzled by what's going on. Private investigators Will and Alicia are trying to figure out why a girl disappeared when they're also attacked by cicadas. Their only refuge from them is behind the doors of a motel full of other survivors. The key to stopping the ravenous cicadas rests with figuring out who unleashed them and why, but time is running out...

Amazon 10. The Invocations by Krystal Sutherland Zara Jones is trying to believe in something ever since her sister died. Sadly, she chooses to follow the occult in order to bring her sister back. Then there's Jude Wolf. A deal with a demonic presence is tormenting her soul and she's not sure if there's much hope for her. Lastly, Emer Byrne rounds out the trio with her witchy abilities that are able to help Zara and June. Despite her chosen life, she helps women via invocations—if they're willing to part with a little of their soul. On the hunt for Emer are Zara and Jude because a trail of dead bodies is trailing behind the witch. However, she's not responsible for their deaths. Together, the girls work together to stop a murderous killer with the hope of getting something in return. But, Emer's not sure she has the heart to tell Zara and Jude the truth about what they expect her to give them.

Browse even more of the books we can't stop talking about to find your next read!

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This post has been updated.