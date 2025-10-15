Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

Can't wait to curl up & watch these!

8 "Cozy" Mysteries To Binge On Netflix ASAP

Sometimes, you want to curl up with a good mystery that won't give you nightmares for a week. Forget the jump scares and the existential dread – we're talking about mysteries that are more like a warm hug for your brain. Think charming detectives, picturesque settings, and puzzles that are engaging but won't send you spiraling into a true-crime rabbit hole at 3 AM. If you're in the mood for a whodunit that's more delightful than disturbing, then grab your coziest blanket and a cup of tea, because I've rounded up eight of the best cozy mysteries currently streaming on Netflix.

Scroll to see all the coziest mysteries you should absolutely watch on Netflix in 2025!

Mille Bobby Brown in Enola Holmes on Netflix

Netflix

1. Enola Holmes

Before she was Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown was tackling cases as Sherlock Holmes' equally brilliant younger sister, Enola. This movie is a vibrant, fun, and empowering adventure that blends historical charm with a modern sensibility. Enola's quest to find her missing mother leads her into a larger conspiracy, and the fourth-wall breaks make you feel like you're right there with her, solving clues and outsmarting villains. Not for Holmes purists!

Ana de Armas in Knives Out

Lionsgate

2. Knives Out

While technically a theatrical release, this modern classic found a massive audience on Netflix. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is a delightfully eccentric detective, and the ensemble cast (hello, Chris Evans in a sweater!) delivers a sharp, witty script. The twisty plot surrounding the death of a wealthy crime novelist keeps you guessing until the very end. Watch this before Wake Up Dead Man comes out later this year!

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery on Netflix

Netflix

3. Murder Mystery

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a bickering couple who accidentally get embroiled in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht. It's lighthearted, globe-trotting fun with plenty of laughs and just enough intrigue to keep the "who did it?" question alive. Perfect for when you want a mystery that doesn't take itself too seriously.

Lily James in Rebecca on Netflix

Netflix

4. Rebecca

This atmospheric adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel stars Lily James and Armie Hammer. A young woman marries a charming widower only to find herself living in the shadow of his first wife, the enigmatic Rebecca. It's less of a straightforward whodunit and more of a psychological slow burn. Still, the lingering mystery and stunning visuals make it incredibly captivating if you can get past the Armie Hammer of it all.

Emma Mackey in Death on the Nile

20th Century Studios

5. Death on the Nile

Another star-studded Agatha Christie adaptation, this film brings Hercule Poirot to Egypt for a glamorous, yet deadly, cruise down the Nile. Kenneth Branagh returns as the iconic detective, surrounded by a cast of suspicious characters. The opulent settings and intricate plot provide a classic mystery experience that's both lavish and engaging, and Poirot's mustache is, as ever, on point.

Son Hyeon-ju in The Good Detective

JTBC

6. The Good Detective

If you're willing to venture into K-drama territory, this series offers a fantastic cozy-adjacent mystery experience. While it has its profound moments, the core relationship between the veteran detective Kang Do-chang and the elite detective Oh Ji-hyuk provides warmth and humor. They tackle various cases, often with a focus on human stories and systemic issues, making for a compelling watch.

Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan in See How They Run

20th Century Studios

7. See How They Run

This delightful whodunit is a charming homage to classic British murder mysteries, set backstage at a London theatre in the 1950s. A cynical inspector (Sam Rockwell) and an eager constable (Saoirse Ronan) investigate a murder, and the meta-narrative about adapting a play makes it extra clever. It's witty, stylish, and a genuine love letter to the genre.

Kelly Macdonald and Matthew Macfadye in Operation Mincemeat on Netflix

Netflix

8. Operation Mincemeat

Based on a true story from World War II, this isn't a traditional murder mystery. Still, it involves a clever deception surrounding a dead body that unfolds like a fascinating puzzle. British intelligence officers concoct an elaborate plan to fool the Nazis using a corpse, leading to a nail-biting real-life "whodunit" in terms of how they'll pull it off.

