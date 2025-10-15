Can't wait to curl up & watch these!
8 "Cozy" Mysteries To Binge On Netflix ASAP
Sometimes, you want to curl up with a good mystery that won't give you nightmares for a week. Forget the jump scares and the existential dread – we're talking about mysteries that are more like a warm hug for your brain. Think charming detectives, picturesque settings, and puzzles that are engaging but won't send you spiraling into a true-crime rabbit hole at 3 AM. If you're in the mood for a whodunit that's more delightful than disturbing, then grab your coziest blanket and a cup of tea, because I've rounded up eight of the best cozy mysteries currently streaming on Netflix.
Scroll to see all the coziest mysteries you should absolutely watch on Netflix in 2025!
Netflix
1. Enola Holmes
Before she was Eleven, Millie Bobby Brown was tackling cases as Sherlock Holmes' equally brilliant younger sister, Enola. This movie is a vibrant, fun, and empowering adventure that blends historical charm with a modern sensibility. Enola's quest to find her missing mother leads her into a larger conspiracy, and the fourth-wall breaks make you feel like you're right there with her, solving clues and outsmarting villains. Not for Holmes purists!
Lionsgate
2. Knives Out
While technically a theatrical release, this modern classic found a massive audience on Netflix. Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc is a delightfully eccentric detective, and the ensemble cast (hello, Chris Evans in a sweater!) delivers a sharp, witty script. The twisty plot surrounding the death of a wealthy crime novelist keeps you guessing until the very end. Watch this before Wake Up Dead Man comes out later this year!
Netflix
3. Murder Mystery
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston play a bickering couple who accidentally get embroiled in a murder investigation on a billionaire's yacht. It's lighthearted, globe-trotting fun with plenty of laughs and just enough intrigue to keep the "who did it?" question alive. Perfect for when you want a mystery that doesn't take itself too seriously.
Netflix
4. Rebecca
This atmospheric adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's gothic novel stars Lily James and Armie Hammer. A young woman marries a charming widower only to find herself living in the shadow of his first wife, the enigmatic Rebecca. It's less of a straightforward whodunit and more of a psychological slow burn. Still, the lingering mystery and stunning visuals make it incredibly captivating if you can get past the Armie Hammer of it all.
20th Century Studios
5. Death on the Nile
Another star-studded Agatha Christie adaptation, this film brings Hercule Poirot to Egypt for a glamorous, yet deadly, cruise down the Nile. Kenneth Branagh returns as the iconic detective, surrounded by a cast of suspicious characters. The opulent settings and intricate plot provide a classic mystery experience that's both lavish and engaging, and Poirot's mustache is, as ever, on point.
JTBC
6. The Good Detective
If you're willing to venture into K-drama territory, this series offers a fantastic cozy-adjacent mystery experience. While it has its profound moments, the core relationship between the veteran detective Kang Do-chang and the elite detective Oh Ji-hyuk provides warmth and humor. They tackle various cases, often with a focus on human stories and systemic issues, making for a compelling watch.
20th Century Studios
7. See How They Run
This delightful whodunit is a charming homage to classic British murder mysteries, set backstage at a London theatre in the 1950s. A cynical inspector (Sam Rockwell) and an eager constable (Saoirse Ronan) investigate a murder, and the meta-narrative about adapting a play makes it extra clever. It's witty, stylish, and a genuine love letter to the genre.
Netflix
8. Operation Mincemeat
Based on a true story from World War II, this isn't a traditional murder mystery. Still, it involves a clever deception surrounding a dead body that unfolds like a fascinating puzzle. British intelligence officers concoct an elaborate plan to fool the Nazis using a corpse, leading to a nail-biting real-life "whodunit" in terms of how they'll pull it off.
Looking for more movie, TV, and entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!