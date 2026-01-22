A New Breast Cancer Vaccine Is In The Works — And It Could Be A Game Changer

It’s unfortunate how common breast cancer is in the United States and how we have yet to find a cure. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in U.S. women (besides skin cancer), with about 1 in 8 women diagnosed in their lifetime. In my own life, I’ve known several women who have battled the disease, like my aunt, teacher, and a cousin. Thankfully, all of them have overcome it, but the journey getting there was far from easy. In fact, it was downright painful for everyone involved.

In the case of my favorite aunt, who was diagnosed in the early 2000s, she described her experience with triple-negative breast cancer as traumatizing. She is hands down the strongest person I know, but the emotional toll from her diagnosis, as well as the shooting pain from the disease, brought her to a state of utter defeat. Plus, the lack of proper treatment at the time made the whole experience seem hopeless for my aunt.

But fortunately, brighter days are ahead of us since there’s currently a breast cancer vaccine that’s in the works. It may even be able to treat the most aggressive type of breast cancer, aka the triple-negative diagnosis.

Here’s everything we know so far about the breast cancer vaccine.

Which Type Of Breast Cancer Does The Vaccine Treat? Anna Tarazevich Cleveland Clinic released its findings last December from the first phase of the clinical trial for the preventive breast cancer vaccine, which produced an immune response in the majority (74%) of all participants and "was safe and well tolerated." The upcoming vaccine is expected to treat triple-negative breast cancer, which is known to be the most aggressive type due to several factors. Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is the most fatal type of this disease, since it’s more likely to spread to other parts of the body and has had (up till now) a severe lack of treatment options. Additionally, it’s more likely to return following treatment.

How Effective Is The New Vaccine? Shutterstock The vaccine is still in early stages, so it’s hard to tell. So far, the vaccine has completed the phase one study and is moving on to phase two. The main focus of the first phase was making sure the vaccine is safe and has no dangerous side effects. The first phase found that the only side effect was some irritation around where the needle was injected. However, it’s believed that any immune response will be effective in preventing cancer.