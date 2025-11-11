Drew Barrymore Opened Up About Her Breast Cancer Scare — 7 Common Symptoms You Should Know

On the November 3 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 50-year-old actress shared that she recently had a breast cancer experience and endured an "emergency biopsy." Drew talked about the experience with guest Tig Notaro, who was diagnosed with bilateral breast cancer in 2016 and underwent a double mastectomy.

"I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy, and I waited those five days," she explained.

Drew's breast cancer scare is a powerful reminder of just how important it is to know your body and pay attention to the warning signs. Her story highlights how even the most routine screenings can turn into life-changing moments. Getting regular screenings, especially after a certain age, can truly save lives.

So, what are the common symptoms to look out for when it comes to breast cancer? Here are some of the most important ones that every woman (and man) should know.

Scroll to find out the most common breast cancer symptoms you should look out for...

1. Swelling of the breast Most people's breasts are usually around the same size. When one breast suddenly looks larger than the other, you should book a visit with your healthcare provider, even if you don't feel a lump. 2. Lumps in the breast A lump in the breast is the most well-known sign of breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, a hard mass with irregular edges that is not painful is the most cause for concern. Sometimes, a soft, round or tender mass can also be cancer. 3. Swollen lymph nodes under the arm or near the collarbone This can be a sign of breast cancer, even before a tumor is large enough to be felt. Swollen lymph nodes are part of how the body responds to injury or infection. If you notice that you have swollen lymph nodes under your arm or near your collarbone, it might be worth taking a trip to the doctor. 4. Skin dimpling In some cases, skin dimpling, which is when your skin resembles an orange peel, is an indication of breast cancer. Other skin changes on your breast may include red, scaled, or itchy skin. These signs can be subtle, so it's better to be safe than sorry. 5. Nipple discharge Nipple discharge, other than breast milk, is worrisome. Both clear discharge and discharge with blood are red flags that should be checked out by a medical professional as soon as possible. 6. Changes in nipple appearance Another sign of breast cancer is a change in the appearance of your nipples. If your nipple seems like it's turning inward or looks like it's being pulled to the side, getting an exam done is crucial to your health. 7. Breast pain Occasional breast pain is typically not alarming and is often linked to your menstrual cycle. However, if you are experiencing lingering pain in your breast or armpit areas, it could be an indication of the disease.

