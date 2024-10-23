Olivia Munn Bravely Shares Mastectomy Scars In Latest Skims Ad
Munn shared with TODAYthat she didn't initially plan to show her scars on the set. The campaign was focused on her recovery post-breast cancer diagnosis, but the makeup artist had a hard time covering up the scars throughout the shoot. She explained that she took a look in the mirror and thought, "I’m done being insecure about my scars." From there, she took the idea to show them off to the SKIMS team — and the rest is history.
And while she was scared to be so vulnerable on camera, this was ultimately a really empowering move for Munn. She elaborated that there are "so many women that have these same scars" who feel just as insecure as she did about them — and she really hopes those women see this ad. "Skims is so iconic and associated with beauty and sex appeal, and cancer really doesn't have that same connotation," she said. "So I just really hope that other women who have gone through my same path feel a little better after seeing it."
The star also took to Instagram to give a behind-the-scenes explanation of her experience. She reiterated that she was "done being insecure" about her scars. "Every mark life has left behind on my body is proof of how hard I fought," she wrote. "I hope other women who have been self-conscious about their scars see these photos and feel all the love I’m sending."
She also shared that SKIMS will donate 10% of their bra sales (except bralettes) to Susan G. Komen® — a charity dedicated to finding a cure for breast cancer — from October 23-31 in stores and online. "It’s really meaningful to be part of an initiative that supports research and helps countless individuals impacted by breast cancer," she said.
All of this comes on the heels of Munn's announcement earlier this year that she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She revealed the diagnosis came after recently tested negatively for well-known breast cancer genes and had normal results from her annual mammogram — but her doctor to check her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The test showed Munn had a 37% risk of breast cancer, so she pushed for more answers that eventually lead to her diagnosis.
Since then, Munn shared with PEOPLE that she had 4 surgeries in 10 months and underwent medically-induced menopause — all the while juggling being a new mom with husband John Mulaney. She shared, "I'm lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day."
After that March announcement, it's clear Munn is dedicated to raising awareness for women's health — and particularly their options. While chatting about the SKIMS campaign, Munn told TODAY, "You've got to go your doctor and you inundate them with information and you don't stop until they give you the test you need."
If you want to test your own risk for breast cancer, the National Institute of Health has resources here.
