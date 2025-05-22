Britt Lower Just Debunked This "Insane" 'Severance' Theory About Helly & Mark

Severance season 2, episode 10 was the finale heard 'round the world when Mark S. and Ms. Casey set out to escape Lumon...then Mark ditched her to run off with Helly R. instead. Fans couldn't stop talking about the moment, especially since a lot of them were convinced it wasn't actually Helly but her Outie, Helena, tricking Mark into staying at Lumon. But actress Britt Lower just officially debunked the theory once and for all.

Britt Lower says it's Helly in the 'Severance' finale. Y'all can stop asking! Britt Lower has already gone on the record saying it was Helly in those final moments, but when asked by The Hollywood Reporter if the men behind the screen, Dan Erickson and Ben Stiller, told her she was Helly to get a certain performance, Britt Lower promises "there's no trickery involved in the Severance collaborative." "If you track the whole episode and you see Helly trapping Milchick in a bathroom, her friend, Dylan, comes to help. She runs and stands on the tri-desk, remembering her friend Irving and looking out at this sea of humanity of the Innies," she says. "That speech really embodies the question of the whole season: Are Innies people?" "Over time, she’s forming this chosen family with Irving, Dylan and with Mark. The connection she has to these people who she loves is then the journey of season two," she continues. "All of these Innies have this new information about who they are, and it makes them even hungrier for purpose and meaning in their lives. So then to see her on that tri-desk at the end saying, 'They give us half a life and think we won’t fight for it?' I just can’t believe that anyone else would have said that."

It's definitely a moment that galvanizes the viewer (or at least, it galvanized me) into wanting the Innies to get experience a whole life instead of just time in an office. But aside from whether those final moments show us Helly coming to say goodbye to Mark or Helena coming to trick him, the fans can't move past the fact Mark abandoned Gemma altogether. "Mark’s subjective experience of awareness — his consciousness — is separate from his Outie’s," Britt continues. "So, you have to put yourself in his shoes. These Innies have been stripped of so much already, right? They don’t get to see daylight. They don’t get to experience music or art — not really, not very much, at least. They don’t get to make choices about what they’re gonna have for lunch, or what they put on in the morning. And to expect him to make a decision for his Outie’s dream to reunite with his wife is perhaps a step too far."

Atsushi Nishijima/Apple TV+ Mark's decision to stay is a huge step forward for the character, as is Gemma's decision to leave Helly at Lumon. "I just remember being like, 'Oh wow, this is going to be interesting to see the reaction,'" actress Dichen Lachman, who plays Gemma, toldPeople of reading the finale. "Obviously, the fans have spent so much time with Helly R. and Mark S., and so they're invested in that. But after [episode] 7, they're also hopefully invested in Mark's outie's relationship more as well." "It was daunting because I really didn't want to let anybody down," she adds. "I knew the fans were super invested in the show. I haven't seen people this invested in something for such a long time. The attention they pay to every single detail, like zooming into shots and finding little clues, it's wild." Fans, naturally, lost their minds when the finale aired. "Gemma being willing to sacrifice Helly when she, more than ANYONE, knows what happens in Lumon just to leave with mark is brilliant character writing," @LUCIDNIGHTM4RE tweeted. "She's ALWAYS been kind but her experience pushed her to the edge, INSANE character development." "The worst part is that Gemma doesn’t even know that Mark is severed," @jaidensattler adds. I'm heartbroken all over again!

