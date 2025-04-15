12 Sci-Fi Shows To Binge While You Wait For 'Severance' Season 3

Buckle your seatbelts, because I may have some controversial takes on this one. The Merriam-Webster definition of science fiction is as follows: "fiction dealing principally with the impact of actual or imagined science on society or individuals or having a scientific factor as an essential orienting component." And Wikipedia also calls out that sci-fi "explores imaginative and futuristic concepts, often focusing on advanced science and technology, space exploration, time travel, and extraterrestrial life, as well as the potential impact of these ideas on society.” So from classic shows to sci-fi vibey apocalypses, these are the best sci-fi shows to stream right now. Let's get into it!

Below are 12 of the best sci-fi shows on streaming!

1. Severance Apple TV+ This series speaks for itself; Severance has become a cultural phenomenon, taking the world by storm, becoming Apple TV's most popular show — yes, even surpassing Ted Lasso! Employees at Lumon Industries undergo a procedure that splits their consciousness, creating a severed "innie" at work and an "outie" outside. Utilizing sci-fi, the series does a deep dive into the themes of work-life balance, identity, and corporate control. Your outie can enjoy Severance on Apple TV+.

2. Silo Apple TV+ Silo deserves justice, and I’m here to serve it — the show has always been severely and undeservedly undermarketed. A mesmerizing post-apocalyptic show, Silo is based on the best-selling book series by Hugh Howey, set in a ruined and toxic future where thousands of people live in a giant silo deep underground. Of course, that’s not all, but I’m not here to spoil it for you! Silo offers mind-bending twists you’ll want to experience first-hand. Silo is available on Apple TV+.

3. ​Stranger Things Tina Rowden/Netflix This worldwide phenomenon is so popular that I’m wondering if it even requires an introduction? Ok, ok, for the (two) people who do need the introduction, without further ado, Stranger Things. In a small, 1980s Indiana town, a group of young friends experience and witness gravity-defying supernatural forces and terrifying government exploits. In the search for answers, they unravel more than they bargained for. While I can’t confirm if it’s the most popular sci-fi series, Stranger Things has certainly altered pop culture and reinvented what the genre could be, popularizing science fiction to new audiences, and influencing the TV landscape. You can find Stranger Things is on Netflix, with a fifth and final season quickly approaching in October. Rumors have it the final season will be split into two parts.

4. The 100 The CW Sci-fans can all agree that The 100 is a must watch. It’s set 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed all of civilization. Those that survived now live on the 12 international space stations in orbit at the time. The series stars with the survivors in space sending 100 of their juvenile prisoners back to Earth to test its habitability, as resources are running scarce on the space stations. It’s a wildly addictive show, to say the least. So, what are you waiting for? The 100 is now streaming on Netflix.

5. Fallout JoJo Whilden/Prime Video What can I say, video game adaptations reign supreme in the sci-fi & post-apocalyptic space, wink, wink! Fallout takes place in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles — the result of a nuclear onslaught. As a girl who’s played the game, the creator, Jonah Nolan, nailed it. It’s player’s choice, so the show’s story and plot line is his own iteration, but he brought in all of the elements players know and love from the game — we’re talking all the nitty, gritty details too, from the uniforms, the settings, creatures you encounter, and more. Fallout is streaming on Prime Video, and better yet, has been renewed for a second season.

6. ​Lost ABC Lost walked so (almost) all of the shows on this list could run. The series premiered in 2004 and revitalized the genre at a time where sitcoms dominated the cable space. With a pilot often hailed as one of the best in television history, the series quickly gained traction and soared to the top in its heyday. Because, who doesn’t love a little deserted island scenario? I can tell you who doesn’t, and it’s not the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815, but again — no spoilers! You can watch Lost on Netflix.

7. ​Black Mirror Jonathan Prime / Netflix If you’re not up to committing to an entirely new TV show, I get it, and that’s why I give you Black Mirror. Black Mirror consists of stand-alone episodes that explore techno-paranoia, and is actually a modern-day reworking of The Twilight Zone. Black Mirror’s hauntingly good catalogue of episodes will quite literally never leave you disappointed. What’s more, especially in their recent seasons, you get to see actors you normally wouldn’t see tackling this genre — Miley Cyrus, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jon Hamm, Michaela Coel, Cristin Milioti — the list could go on. Black Mirror is exclusively on Netflix.

8. Foundation Apple TV+ Another majorly underrated Apple TV+ sci-fi series—also ironically based on award-winning novels—is Foundation. The show follows a band of exiles on a journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Foundation is streaming on Apple TV+.

9. ​3 Body Problem Ed Miller/Netflix This is an interesting one — 3 Body Problem is based on a novel many thought would be too conceptually complicated to adapt for the screen, but Netflix did it, and did it well. Known for its visually stunning visuals and the drama that ensues throughout the 45 minute to an hour long episodes, 3 Body Problem is every sci-fi lover's dream. I don’t want to botch its intricate story, so I’ll reiterate its Netflix synopsis: The story begins in 1960s China when a young woman makes a fateful decision that reverberates across space and time into the present day. You can find 3 Body Problem on Netflix.

10. ​Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Marni Grossman/Paramount+ Where are the Trekkies out there? If you’re a Star Trek fan and haven’t seen Star Trek: Strange New Worlds—what are you doing?! This iteration serves as a prequel to the 1966 series, following Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One as they explore new worlds aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise. For a franchise that’s been around for 59 years and has gone through countless iterations, it’s a feat in and of itself that this series has been so critically acclaimed by the cult following these characters and their stories have amassed over decades. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is streaming on Paramount+.

11. ​The Boys Jan Thijs/Prime Video The Boys is centered around superheroes, yes—but because their powers come from a chemical compound called Compound V, the series leans heavily into sci-fi. It’s definitely an outlier on this list, with its satirical edge that offers sharp commentary on corporate greed and corruption through the lens of superhero culture. Still, it's an important contender on the list, modernizing and subverting one of today’s most popular tropes: the superhero. The Boys is streaming on Prime Video.

12. ​Lost in Space Diyah Pera/Netflix If you’re already missing Parker Posey after the now-concluded third season of White Lotus, you can catch more of her in the modern-day reboot of the 1965 classic Lost in Space. While the plot follows the same general premise as the ’60s version, it’s been of course ~revamped~. Set 30 years in the future, the series centers on the Robinson family, who’ve been chosen to start a new life in a distant space colony. But when their ship is abruptly thrown off course, they crash-land on a dangerous alien planet and are forced to fight against all odds to survive – and escape. They’re not alone, though. Among the stranded are the unsettlingly charismatic Dr. Smith (Parker Posey!) and the inadvertently charming Don West. Lost in Space is on Netflix.

