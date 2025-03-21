The "Devastating" 'Severance' Season 2 Ending, Explained

Praise Kier! Severance has been renewed for season 3 after last night's season 2 finale, and the internet is totally losing their minds. After a season of discovery, mystery, and "horrifying" theories about our favorite Lumon workers, the devastating Severance season 2 ending broke all our hearts. Here's exactly what happened.

Still spiraling over Severance season 2, episode 10 "Cold Harbor"? Here's the only Severance season 2 ending breakdown you need.

What happens at the end of Severance season 2? Apple TV+ In the Severance season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," Mark is reminded that because he still hasn't finished the Cold Harbor file, Gemma is still alive. His outie asks him via video message to save Gemma's life and rescue her from the testing floor after the file's complete, but his innie isn't happy about the idea of sacrificing himself, Helly, and the other innies. Helly's reeling from Jame claiming he doesn't love Helena because she doesn't have the fire of Kier, while Helly does. And Innie Dylan's going through his own challenges when his outie leaves the decision to resign up to him. Mark completes the Cold Harbor file and during one of Milchick's celebrations, Helly and Dylan trap Milchick in the bathroom while Mark sets off for the testing room. Milchick does eventually break out, but finds himself totally outnumbered when he's faced with Dylan and the marching band. We see Gemma trapped in the Cold Harbor room, and doesn't feel any emotion when she's told to disassemble the crib Mark made for the baby they lost. Meanwhile, in his quest to find her, Mark holds Mr. Drummond at gunpoint in the elevator (then accidentally kills him during the severance transition).

What is the big twist in Severance? Apple TV+ In a moment we've been waiting literal years for, Mark and Gemma FINALLY reunite! They're able to lock eyes and hold each other, even if it's just for a moment before the make their great escape. Writer Dan Erickson toldLA Times it was important for Gemma to take the lead "because this is her turf. She knows the way things work down here and even though she’s being rescued, she has this immediate impulse to protect him and get him to safety, even not understanding why he’s there or what’s going on." When they return to the severed floor, they go back to their innies (Mark S. and Ms. Casey). But one of the biggest plot twists of Severance season 2 comes when they finally get to the exit door and Ms. Casey reverts back to Gemma. Mark S. makes the unthinkable choice and refuses to sacrifice himself for his innie, choosing to stay at Lumon with Helly while Gemma looks on, screaming his name and trying to open the door. "The fact that moment in the hallway leading up to the kiss in the elevator, for now, is all they get is extremely sad," Dan adds. "It was hard to do that to [Gemma], but it felt like the right choice, dramatically." "I just remember being like, 'Oh wow, this is going to be interesting to see the reaction,'" actress Dichen Lachman tellsPeople of reading the finale. "Obviously, the fans have spent so much time with Helly R. and Mark S., and so they're invested in that. But after [episode] 7, they're also hopefully invested in Mark's outie's relationship more as well." "It was daunting because I really didn't want to let anybody down," she adds. "I knew the fans were super invested in the show. I haven't seen people this invested in something for such a long time. The attention they pay to every single detail, like zooming into shots and finding little clues, it's wild."

What are fans saying? Apple TV+ And the Severance season 2 ending has only proven how invested the fans are. "Gemma being willing to sacrifice Helly when she, more than ANYONE, knows what happens in Lumon just to leave with mark is brilliant character writing," @LUCIDNIGHTM4RE tweeted. "She's ALWAYS been kind but her experience pushed her to the edge, INSANE character development." "The worst part is that Gemma doesn’t even know that Mark is severed," @jaidensattler adds. Fans were torn on whether Mark S. really ran off with Helly, or if Helena Eagan is pretending to be her Innie to manipulate and further the Lumon plan, but Britt Lower tells the LA Times, "That’s Helly R. in the final episode." "I think when Dylan comes back and to the vending machine and the marching band [is playing] and he’s on her side, then all of a sudden she’s standing on a desk remembering Irving and remembering that their half-lives are worth fighting for, I think she just runs to go see Mark one last time," she says. "Maybe there’s a chance they can do this all together. For all they know, if he crosses that barrier, they’re going to take down Lumon entirely and all of these innies are going to get wiped away. I think it’s just gut instinct that she runs."

Where can I watch the Severance season 2 finale? Apple TV+ The Severance season 2 finale, "Cold Harbor," is streaming on Apple TV+ now, with the rest of Severance season 2. Here's a full episode list: Season 2, Episode 1 "Hello, Ms. Cobel" premiered on January 17, 2025

"Hello, Ms. Cobel" premiered on January 17, 2025 Season 2, Episode 2 "Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" premiered on January 24, 2025

"Goodbye, Mrs. Selvig" premiered on January 24, 2025 Season 2, Episode 3 "Who Is Alive?" premiered on January 31, 2025

"Who Is Alive?" premiered on January 31, 2025 Season 2, Episode 4 "Woe's Hollow" premiered on February 7, 2025

"Woe's Hollow" premiered on February 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 5 "Trojan's Horse" premiered on February 14, 2025

"Trojan's Horse" premiered on February 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 6 "Attila" premiered on February 21, 2025

"Attila" premiered on February 21, 2025 Season 2, Episode 7 "Chikhai Bardo" premiered on February 28, 2025

"Chikhai Bardo" premiered on February 28, 2025 Season 2, Episode 8 "Sweet Vitriol" premiered on March 7, 2025

"Sweet Vitriol" premiered on March 7, 2025 Season 2, Episode 9 "The After Hours" premiered on March 14, 2025

"The After Hours" premiered on March 14, 2025 Season 2, Episode 10 "Cold Harbor" premiered on March 21, 2025

Is there a season 3 for Severance? Apple TV+ Yes! Severance season 3 is on its way. We'll be able to stream new episodes on Apple TV+ soon (although hopefully it won't be another 3-year wait). “Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” Ben Stiller told Varietyin a statement. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making Season 3 will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.” “I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole ‘Severance’ team,” Adam Scott added. “Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

