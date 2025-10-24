I just love a good mystery!
Brooke Shields' Crime Drama 'You're Killing Me' Will Fill The 'Sharp Objects' Void
Brooke Shields is bringing her acting chops to the small screen in her upcoming Acorn TV series, You’re Killing Me. The actress, who achieved mega-stardom while starring in Blue Lagoon, has maintained a consistent on-screen presence for the past four decades. However, it has been several years since we last saw her as a series regular on a TV show, and fans are welcoming her back to the small screen with open arms.
While the series is mostly being kept under wraps for the time being, here’s all the info we know so far about Acorn TV’s upcoming show.
Scroll to find out everything you need to know about Brooke Shields' Your Killing Me on Acorn TV!
What is 'You're Killing Me' about?
The upcoming series centers on a successful novelist (Shields) who is working with a fellow writer (Amalia Williamson) as they investigate the mysterious death of their close friend. While not exactly the best detectives, will their passion to crack the case be enough to decode the killer? And how will their mission get in the way of their personal lives?
Who's in the 'You're Killing Me' cast?
The upcoming crime drama has a rich ensemble cast, featuring seasoned TV veterans and some fresh new faces to grace our screens. Brooke Shields will star in the crime drama, and she will be joined by the likes of Amalia Williamson and The Flash star, Tom Cavanagh. Tom will portray the local small-town detective, who also hopes to uncover the murder mystery and prevent more crimes in his community.
Where is 'Your Killing Me' set?
While Acorn TV is mostly known for its British dramas, the upcoming Brooke Shields-led program will be set in a small New England town.
Is there a trailer for 'You're Killing Me' yet?
Unfortunately, according to a recent Instagram post updated by Acorn TV, the series is still in its pre-production phase, and therefore, there isn’t much footage available yet for a trailer. Yet for future updates on the exciting new series, be sure to follow Acorn TV’s official Instagram account.
The latest update on You’re Killing Me was posted two weeks ago, with the actors all huddled up together for a table read. In the caption of the Instagram post, it said: “The first table read for #YoureKillingMe, starring Brooke Shields, Amalia Williamson, and Tom Cavanagh, is underway!”
When does 'You're Killing Me' come out?
While we don’t have an exact premiere date yet, fans can expect to watch the thrilling new Acorn TV hit in 2026.
What are your thoughts on the upcoming Brooke Shields show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
Where can I watch 'Your Killing Me'?
The upcoming show starring Brooke Shields will be an Acorn TV original series and will be available for streaming exclusively on this platform.
