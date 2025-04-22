6 Romantic Western Shows To Fill The 'Ransom Canyon' Void

No matter how many times you rewatch Ransom Canyon, nothing will quite match the feeling of watching a brand new episode. But while we wait for word on Ransom Canyon season 2, there are a few romantic Western shows you can watch to fill the void. From Hallmark romances to dramas, here are some shows you can watch this weekend.

Keep reading for 6 romantic Western shows any Ransom Canyon fan will love.

1. When Calls The Heart — Stream on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media In this Hallmark show, Elizabeth Thatcher moves to Coal Valley to be the town's teacher. And plenty of challenges, and plenty of romance, waits for her. When Calls the Heart stars Erin Krakow, Kevin McGarry, Pascale Hutton, Brooke Shields, Jaeda Lily Miller, Kavan Smith, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, Viv Leacock, and Jack Wagner.

2. When Hope Calls — Stream on Hallmark+ Hallmark Media When Hope Calls follows sisters Lillian and Grace, who reunite as adults after being separated as kids. Still healing from their own past, the women decide to open an orphanage of their own. And, of course, there are a few handsome strangers in town that catch their eye! When Hope Calls stars Morgan Kohan, Ryan-James Hatanaka, Wendy Crewson, Hanneke Talbot, Marshall Williams, Neil Crone, Christopher Russell, Sarah Fisher, Nick Bateman, and Cindy Busby.

3. Into the West — Buy on Amazon Prime DreamWorks Television/TNT This Western show follows a white family and a Native American family in the 1800s as their lives become intertwined during the American expansion. Into the West stars Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Tonantzin Carmelo, Keri Russell, Gil Birmingham, Skeet Ulrich, Rachael Leigh Cook, Wes Studi, Irene Bedard, Alan Tudyk, Christian Kane, Graham Greene, Beau Bridges, Judge Reinhold, Zahn McClarnon, Tom Berenger, David Paymer, Raoul Trujillo, and Lance Henriksen.

4. Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman — Stream on Prime Video CBS This old school Western show is all about Dr. Michaela Quinn, who moves to Colorado Springs from her home in Boston. And everything changes when her first friend in Colorado dies and leaves Michaela custody of her three children. And as much as I love the family drama, I love Michaela's chemistry with Sully even more! Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman stars Jane Seymour, Joe Lando, Chad Allen, Shawn Toovey, Orson Bean, Jessica Bowman, and Erika Flores.

5. Little House on the Prairie — Stream Prime Video Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images This is another classic show, and if you had cable growing up, you've probably seen an episode or two. At its most basic, the plot follows the Ingalls family moving West, but it's also about Charles and Caroline's beautiful relationship — and as Laura grows up, it shows her relationship too! Little House on the Prairie stars Michael Landon, Karen Grassle, Melissa Gilbert, Melissa Sue Anderson, and Lindsay & Sydney Greenbush.

6. Faraway Downs — Stream on Hulu Hulu This Nicole Kidman show will also hold you over until Big Little Lies season 3. It follows an English aristocrat with a ranch who pairs up with a stockman (played by Hugh Jackman!!) to protect her land. Faraway Downs stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Jackman, and David Wenham.

