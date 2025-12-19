Is There A 'Call The Midwife' Holiday Special In 2025? Here's What To Know!

I just informed my mom about the upcoming Call The Midwife holiday special, and she literally screamed over the phone out of sheer excitement. While my eardrum is currently shattered (thanks, mom!) I completely understand her enthusiasm.

This beautiful period drama has blessed us with the most heartwarming storylines for over a decade, and the Nonnatus House is banding together once more for a highly anticipated holiday special in 2025. Here’s everything we know so far.

Scroll to find out everything you need to know about the Call The Midwife holiday special in 2025!

What can we expect from the 'Call The Midwife' holiday special? PBS The exciting new two-parter event will feature the nuns and midwives we all know and love from the original series, who do everything in their power to deliver the safest and successful births possible. While the two-parter will take place in their familiar English setting, the characters will also be traveling to Hong Kong for even more high-stress deliveries. Whatever it takes to keep these families in need safe, right?

How long is the 'Call The Midwife' holiday special? PBS Fortunately, fans of the period drama can look forward to two new episodes, each 60 minutes long.

When does the 'Call The Midwife' holiday special come out? PBS Fans in the United States can tune in for the Christmas special on December 25th and December 26th. It’s truly a Christmas miracle!

Where can I watch the 'Call The Midwife' holiday special? PBS Wondering where to watch the Call the Midwife Christmas Special? We’ve got you covered! The exciting two-parter will air on PBS throughout the US.

Will there be a new 'Call The Midwife' season soon? PBS Yes! Fans can look forward to a brand-new season of the highly acclaimed series Call The Midwife, premiering on March 22, 2026. (Honestly, we’re being spoiled by the Nonnatus House right now!)

What are fans saying about the 'Call The Midwife' holiday special so far? PBS It looks like fans are just as excited as we are for the highly anticipated holiday special, which will make our Christmas all the more magical and bright. Many fans took to social media to express their utter elation over the brand-new episodes. “Omggggg please release it on Netflix soon,” one fan wrote on the official Call the Midwife Instagram account. “I’m missing so much, and I absolutely love this show!!!” “Looks like another good Christmas special to look forward to!” Chimed in another, referring to the previous specials the series has blessed us with. “Oooo, I can't wait, I absolutely adore Call the Midwife. Best program ever,” another commenter wrote. I don’t know about you guys, but I’m already on the edge of my seat for this one. There are so many heartwarming stories, gorgeous cinematography, and festive backdrops to look forward to, and it’ll be amazing to see my favorite fictional characters welcomed on my screen once more.

Looking for more TV & entertainment news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!