'Tis the season to stream movies!

Here's Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Prime Video In 2025

Christmas Movies On Prime Video 2025
Disney
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryNov 18, 2025
Prime Video is prepared for the holiday season with all your favorite Christmas movies available to stream. From holiday classics to newer films that have premiered in the last half-decade, Prime has a strong variety to binge-watch this season. Their selection screams Christmas spirit, and I can’t wait to wrap myself in my favorite blanket, sip eggnog by the fireplace, and watch these one after the other until I fall asleep. So get cozy on the couch and kick your feet up as we binge-watch these magical Christmas films.

Scroll to find out which Christmas movies you can stream on Prime Video this season!

Emilia Clarke in Last Christmas

Universal Pictures

Last Christmas

To be honest, I’ve been crying over this movie since its release back in 2019. I’m still not over it. Not a single Christmas season goes by that I don’t get teary-eyed while streaming Last Christmas, starring the one and only Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. It’s just that gut-wrenching. Perfect for romance lovers, or holiday-fanatics who want to immerse themselves in the festive streets of London during Christmas time.

Warning: you will ugly cry.

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Sony Pictures

The Holiday

Happy Jude Law in The Holiday season to all who celebrate! Oh, and boy, do I celebrate. I can watch this film starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz a billion times, and it’ll never get old. Never! I would argue that no one does Christmas better than Nancy Meyers.

Rachel McAdams and Diane Keaton in The Family Stone

20th Century Fox

The Family Stone

My favorite films revolve around intense family dramas, and The Family Stone is no exception. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a wholesome holiday film that serves as the perfect form of escapism for audiences. But I have a weakness for movies that shine a realistic light on family dynamics and the fact that it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows around the holidays. The Family Stone features a devastating loss, but still brings the Christmas spirit despite the heavy plot. Starring Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rachel McAdams, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

Zooey Deschanel in Elf

Warner Bros

Elf

Elf was Will Ferrell’s breakout role, and twenty-two years later, this magical fish-out-of-water comedy continues to resonate with audiences. In it, Ferrell portrays Buddy the Elf, a warm soul from the North Pole who’s struggling to reconnect with his father in the mean streets of New York City. What results is a human elf and a formerly naughty father who never knew how much they needed to be in each other’s lives.

Suzanne Neve in Scrooge

Cinema Center Films

Scrooge

Based on Charles Dickens’ beautiful novel A Christmas Carol, Scrooge still holds up as one of the most unforgettable musical films of all time. It’s an old classic, and I love watching it every holiday season.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One

Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios

Red One

What happens when Santa Claus gets kidnapped from the North Pole? The head of his security team partners with an accomplished tracker to get him back. Check out this laugh-out-loud action comedy film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as the leads.

Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood in Miracle on 34th Street

20th Century Fox

Even More Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Prime Video This Year:

  • It's A Wonderful Life
  • Miracle on 34th Street
  • Die Hard
  • Scrooged
  • Merry Little Batman
  • Finding Joy
  • All I Want For Christmas Is You
  • About Fate
  • The Snowy Day
  • Your Christmas, Or Mine?
  • Your Christmas, Or Mine 2
  • Jack in Time For Christmas
  • This Is Christmas
Bruce Willis in Die Hard

Twentieth Century Fox

  • The Christmas Candle
  • Eloise at Christmastime
  • Christmas on the Bayou
  • Christmas is Cancelled
  • I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
  • Snow Day
  • A Country Christmas
  • One Special Night
  • Christmas Lodge
  • Crazy for Christmas
  • A Very Country Christmas
  • Christmas Thieves
  • Christmas Do Over
  • A Snow Globe Christmas
  • Noëlle

