Here's Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Prime Video In 2025

Scroll to find out which Christmas movies you can stream on Prime Video this season!

Prime Video is prepared for the holiday season with all your favoriteavailable to stream. Fromclassics to newer films that have premiered in the last half-decade,has a strong variety to binge-watch this season. Their selection screamsspirit, and I can’t wait to wrap myself in my favorite blanket, sip eggnog by the fireplace, and watch these one after the other until I fall asleep. So get cozy on the couch and kick your feet up as we binge-watch these magical Christmas films.

Universal Pictures

Last Christmas To be honest, I’ve been crying over this movie since its release back in 2019. I’m still not over it. Not a single Christmas season goes by that I don’t get teary-eyed while streaming Last Christmas, starring the one and only Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. It’s just that gut-wrenching. Perfect for romance lovers, or holiday-fanatics who want to immerse themselves in the festive streets of London during Christmas time. Warning: you will ugly cry.

Sony Pictures The Holiday Happy Jude Law in The Holiday season to all who celebrate! Oh, and boy, do I celebrate. I can watch this film starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz a billion times, and it’ll never get old. Never! I would argue that no one does Christmas better than Nancy Meyers.

20th Century Fox The Family Stone My favorite films revolve around intense family dramas, and The Family Stone is no exception. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a wholesome holiday film that serves as the perfect form of escapism for audiences. But I have a weakness for movies that shine a realistic light on family dynamics and the fact that it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows around the holidays. The Family Stone features a devastating loss, but still brings the Christmas spirit despite the heavy plot. Starring Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rachel McAdams, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.

Warner Bros Elf Elf was Will Ferrell’s breakout role, and twenty-two years later, this magical fish-out-of-water comedy continues to resonate with audiences. In it, Ferrell portrays Buddy the Elf, a warm soul from the North Pole who’s struggling to reconnect with his father in the mean streets of New York City. What results is a human elf and a formerly naughty father who never knew how much they needed to be in each other’s lives.

Cinema Center Films Scrooge Based on Charles Dickens’ beautiful novel A Christmas Carol, Scrooge still holds up as one of the most unforgettable musical films of all time. It’s an old classic, and I love watching it every holiday season.

Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios Red One What happens when Santa Claus gets kidnapped from the North Pole? The head of his security team partners with an accomplished tracker to get him back. Check out this laugh-out-loud action comedy film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as the leads.

