'Tis the season to stream movies!
Here's Every Christmas Movie You Can Stream On Prime Video In 2025
Scroll to find out which Christmas movies you can stream on Prime Video this season!
Universal Pictures
Last Christmas
To be honest, I’ve been crying over this movie since its release back in 2019. I’m still not over it. Not a single Christmas season goes by that I don’t get teary-eyed while streaming Last Christmas, starring the one and only Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. It’s just that gut-wrenching. Perfect for romance lovers, or holiday-fanatics who want to immerse themselves in the festive streets of London during Christmas time.
Warning: you will ugly cry.
Sony Pictures
The Holiday
Happy Jude Law in The Holiday season to all who celebrate! Oh, and boy, do I celebrate. I can watch this film starring Kate Winslet, Jack Black, Jude Law, and Cameron Diaz a billion times, and it’ll never get old. Never! I would argue that no one does Christmas better than Nancy Meyers.
20th Century Fox
The Family Stone
My favorite films revolve around intense family dramas, and The Family Stone is no exception. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love a wholesome holiday film that serves as the perfect form of escapism for audiences. But I have a weakness for movies that shine a realistic light on family dynamics and the fact that it isn’t always sunshine and rainbows around the holidays. The Family Stone features a devastating loss, but still brings the Christmas spirit despite the heavy plot. Starring Diane Keaton, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Rachel McAdams, this movie will have you on the edge of your seat the whole time.
Warner Bros
Elf
Elf was Will Ferrell’s breakout role, and twenty-two years later, this magical fish-out-of-water comedy continues to resonate with audiences. In it, Ferrell portrays Buddy the Elf, a warm soul from the North Pole who’s struggling to reconnect with his father in the mean streets of New York City. What results is a human elf and a formerly naughty father who never knew how much they needed to be in each other’s lives.
Cinema Center Films
Scrooge
Based on Charles Dickens’ beautiful novel A Christmas Carol, Scrooge still holds up as one of the most unforgettable musical films of all time. It’s an old classic, and I love watching it every holiday season.
Karen Neal/Amazon MGM Studios
Red One
What happens when Santa Claus gets kidnapped from the North Pole? The head of his security team partners with an accomplished tracker to get him back. Check out this laugh-out-loud action comedy film, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans as the leads.
20th Century Fox
Even More Christmas Movies You Can Watch On Prime Video This Year:
- It's A Wonderful Life
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Die Hard
- Scrooged
- Merry Little Batman
- Finding Joy
- All I Want For Christmas Is You
- About Fate
- The Snowy Day
- Your Christmas, Or Mine?
- Your Christmas, Or Mine 2
- Jack in Time For Christmas
- This Is Christmas
Twentieth Century Fox
- The Christmas Candle
- Eloise at Christmastime
- Christmas on the Bayou
- Christmas is Cancelled
- I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus
- Snow Day
- A Country Christmas
- One Special Night
- Christmas Lodge
- Crazy for Christmas
- A Very Country Christmas
- Christmas Thieves
- Christmas Do Over
- A Snow Globe Christmas
- Noëlle
