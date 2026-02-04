Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

“This One Is Gonna Be Hard”: Channing Tatum Shares Graphic X-Rays After Emergency Shoulder Surgery

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI/Channing Tatum/Instagram
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 04, 2026
We just saw Channing Tatum onscreen in the heartfelt comedy Roofman, but the Magic Mike actor just made headlines again when he posted photos from the hospital, revealing an injury following an accident. On February 4, 2026, Tatum shared images of an injured shoulder to his Instagram story, showing off a "separated" shoulder and a "screwed" shoulder before-and-after (although his specific wording is, "Screwed shoulder. Yay."

Here's the latest update on Channing Tatum's accident and his time in the hospital.

channing tatum shoulder injury

Channing Tatum/Instagram

TMZ reports that Channing Tatum went through surgery after he fell during Sundance (specifically, skiing at Sundance) and injured his shoulder.

The surgery (and shoulder screw) seem to be somewhat of an easy fix, so hopefully Tatum will be back and better than ever soon.

He also shared an image of his hospital room (complete with Channing sitting on the bed in a hospital gown with a cap partially covering his head). It's good to know that even in the middle of a potential emergency, Channing Tatum still has a sense of humor!

"Just another day. Another challenge. This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in," he says in the caption.

Friends flooded the comments with well wishes, including Channing Tatum's girlfriend Inka Williams. "Big bad wolf 🤍 we got disss," she says.

"You got this boo boo! 💪🏼 You’ll be back to 🕺🏻 in no time," Kīya Cole commented, while Leo Moctezuma added, "Bro! Sending you love. Good energy and healing ❤️🩹 Vibes. You Got This!"

Channing Tatum is always sharing all kinds of updates to his Instagram about Magic Mike, his new movies, and recent interviews he's done. Hopefully this is the only injury we hear about for quite awhile! Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for the latest celebrity updates and movie & TV news that you don't want to miss.

