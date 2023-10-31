Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum Are Officially Engaged — Here's Their Romantic Relationship Timeline
Love is in the air as Hollywood's latest power couple, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum, make headlines for their whirlwind romance. Since their recent engagement announcement, fans can't help but swoon over their love story. So, let's take a trip down memory lane and trace the journey of this dynamic duo from the first sparks of attraction to their soon-to-be happily ever after.
2017: The "Lego Batman" Connection
Glimmers of their love story began in 2017 when Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum lent their voices to the hit animated film, The Lego Batman Movie. Little did they know that this animated connection would pave the way for their real-life love story a few years later.
June 2021: Creative Collaboration
Kravitz was all set to work with Tatum in her directorial debut film Pussy Island. This creative endeavor brought the two closer, both personally and professionally, setting the stage for a unique partnership. While working on the film, Tatum advised Kravitz not to take on too much, showcasing the supportive and collaborative nature of their relationship. Both stars had nothing but praise for each other's work and creativity.
August 2021: Zoe Kravitz's Fresh Start
At the start of 2021, Zoe Kravitz divorced her former spouse, eventually sparking rumors a possible romance with Channing Tatum. This marked the potential for the beginning of their exciting journey as a couple, with their personal lives becoming increasingly intertwined. August was a pivotal month for these two, too. Channing Tatum showed his love and support by following various fan-run Instagram accounts dedicated to Zoe Kravitz. It wasn't long before their relationship made its way into the public eye. And hello, did you see that Brooklyn bike ride? It was clear this couple was meant-to-be kinda cute from the beginning!
September 2021: Hard Launching At The Met Gala
The couple made their debut — stepping up and out at the iconic Met Gala, a night filled with glamour and romance. Their joint appearance in multiple after party pictures confirmed their blossoming relationship to the world.
October 2021: Public Displays of Affection
Image via @channingtatum / Instagram
Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were spotted holding hands during a stroll through the streets of New York City, showing the world that their love was here to stay. They also shared their first Halloween as a couple, dressing up as characters from Taxi Driver.
November 2022: Keeping Love Low-key
In a GQ interview, Kravitz opened up about her relationship with Tatum. She shared that they chose to keep their love story relatively low-key, wanting to keep it sacred and private for as long as possible.
Tatum's Heart Aching Revelation
Channing Tatum candidly discussed the early days of their relationship with Vanity Fair, revealing that they had briefly lost touch before rekindling their connection while working on P*ssy Island. He also opened up about his struggles in matters of the heart.
June 2023: No Sprints To The Altar
Sources close to the couple revealed to US Weekly that Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum were in no hurry to get engaged, as both had experienced failed marriages before. They are taking things at their own pace and may be considering the possibility of starting a family.
October 2023: Never Say Never 💍
The couple recently enjoyed a romantic date night in Paris during Fashion Week, further solidifying their deep connection. In October 2023, the lovebirds finally took the next step and reportedly got engaged, per PEOPLE, promising a future filled with love and adventure. YAY! We love love!
Header image via Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images