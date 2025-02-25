Your March Horoscope is here...

Zoë Kravitz Finally Opened Up About Surprising Channing Tatum Split — 4 Months Later

zoe kravitz channing tatum breakup
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Jasmine Williams
By Jasmine WilliamsFeb 25, 2025
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum were one of 2023's most surprising couples, but something about them seemed refreshing. From the outside looking in, they were an attractive couple who made playing with puppies look like something we should all sign up for ASAP. Not to mention how they made working with your S.O. seem attractive when they shared BTS images of them working on thriller movie Blink Twice. And yet, their chemistry seemed to magically disappear when their engagement was called off shortly after the film's premiere.

Both have kept quiet about their breakup...until now. So let's talk about everything Zoë Kravitz revealed in her new interview with Elle.

Scroll to see what Zoë Kravitz said about her breakup with Channing Tatum!

zoe kravitz channing tatum

John Phillips/Getty Images

Before she talked about their relationship, Zoë praised Channing's ability to morph into the villainous Slater King. "For Chan specifically, it was about how exciting it would be to see him do something so different and so surprising, and something that I knew he was so capable of," she told Elle.

Anyone who watched the movie knows exactly what she meant because all traces of the lovable Magic Mike, The Vow, and Dear John actor disappeared in every scene he was in. Though Slater King seemed charming, he had an underlying ominous presence that could be missed if you weren't pay attention.

zoe kravitz and channing tatum

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Still thinking of him fondly, Zoë revealed she doesn't feel weird about making a movie with her ex. She said, "I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much." She even loves hearing how much people enjoyed Channing's portrayal of a darker character in Blink Twice. She said she's "so happy that all of it happened" and that she's "so grateful" they were able to create something monumental.

zoe kravitz and channing tatum

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Based on Zoë's responses, we think she and Channing are far from bitter exes. It's a stretch, but we imagine that she smiled while discussing their relationship with Elle because her last remarks about the actor speaks volumes. "He has so much more coming, and I think he's in a place as an actor where he's feeling really confident and people are seeing different sides of him," she said before sharing how he has "a lot to offer." She's clear in how she views her ex-fiancé by admitting she's "excited for people to keep witnessing that."

We love when exes are cordial instead of toxic! Here's to these two having fulfilling next chapters in their separate lives!

Let us know how you feel about Zoë Kravitz thoughts about her breakup from Channing Tatum

