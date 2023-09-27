The Coziest Fall Decor To Nest All Season
It’s nesting season. Time to head inside, and make your space warm, cozy, and all yours. Fortunately, a major renovation is not required. A colorful vase here. A new lamp there. Candles, everywhere. That’s all you need. Just a few simple switches can warm a home from the inside out.
While these comfy swaps can get pricey, we searched our new favorite app, Ibotta, which has hundreds of cash-back offers on everything from home decor and fashion to beauty and groceries. With Ibotta, you earn real cash back (no points here) while you shop your favorite brands — think Urban Outfitters, H&M, Sur La Table, and much more.
Cottonbro Studio for Pexels
So take a timeout from the fall frenzy to make your home one you won’t want to leave until spring.
Clover by Jo Set of 3 Mouth-Blown Glass Candle Holders ($25)
Earn up to 2.5% cash back at HSN when you shop with Ibotta!
While earlier sunsets mean more time for candlelight, these pretty glass tapers will glow around the clock.
Stonewall Kitchen Pumpkin Harvest Soy Candle ($14)
Earn up to 4% cash back at Stonewall Kitchen when you shop with Ibotta!Keep the autumn vibes classic with this pumpkin-spice candle that’s clean-burning and made with 100% soy wax.
Jayson Home Arno Trays, Moss ($98+)
Earn up to 3% cash back at Jayson Home when you shop with Ibotta!
Clear up clutter artistically with these handmade trays covered in marbleized paper.
Brilliant Houseware Hydroponic Flower Vase ($4)
Earn up to 1% cash back at Temu when you shop with Ibotta!
Even when they’re not holding flowers, these sculptural glass vases bring life to a room.
Drew Barrymore Flower Home Brown Rectangle Wood Leaner Mirror ($130)
Earn up to 3% cash back at Walmart when you shop with Ibotta!
With a warm wood finish, this leaning, full-length mirror belies its $130 price tag.
Aera Mini Diffuser ($95)
Earn up to 3% cash back at Aera when you shop with Ibotta!
Although this mini essential oil diffuser is designed for small- to medium-sized rooms, it can freshen up any space with an outlet.
Stylecraft Cameron 21 Inch Table Lamp ($66)
Earn up to 1% cash back at 1800Lighting/Capitol Lighting when you shop with Ibotta!
Interior designers know cozy rooms don’t rely on overhead lights. Let this ceramic lamp warm up a space with its soft glow.
H&M 2-Pack Linen Napkins ($10)
Earn up to 1% cash back at H&M when you shop with Ibotta!
Swap paper napkins for linen ones to upgrade your next big (or small) dinner.
Chanasya Textured Knit Acrylic Throw Blanket With Tassels ($29)
Earn up to 2% cash back at Bed, Bath & Beyond when you shop with Ibotta!
A throw blanket is one of the easiest ways to add warmth to a room — you’ll be toasty, too.
Homesick Candle Grandma’s Kitchen ($38)
Earn up to 3% cash back at Macy’s when you shop with Ibotta!
No need to bake when you can light this cinnamon-scented candle that smells like an apple pie fresh from the oven.
Flash Furniture 8' x 10' Natural Indoor Jute Rug ($197)
Earn up to 2% cash back at Zoro when you shop with Ibotta!
Ground a space with this jute rug that brings earthy warmth indoors.
The Miuus Studio Plant and Sun ($25+)
Earn up to 3% cash back at Art.com when you shop with Ibotta!Burnt orange just might be the patron shade of fall, and this giclée print captures it perfectly.
Member's Mark Vintage Harvest Truck ($40)
Earn up to 7.5% cash back at Sam’s Club when you shop with Ibotta!
Twenty LED lights in soft white guarantee this harvest truck will light up your seasonal vignette.
Deny Designs Alisa Galitsyna Floral Shadows Throw Blanket ($59)
Earn up to 2% cash back at Nordstrom Rack when you shop with Ibotta!If you want a cozy blanket but don’t need serious warmth, this minimalist throw delivers.
Ashley Surya Esha Hurricane Glass Vase ($40)
Earn up to .5% cash back at Ashley when you shop with Ibotta!
What flowers wouldn’t want to live out their remaining days in this glass vase?
Nest Bedding Crinkle Percale Organic Cotton Sheet Set + Pillowcases ($119+)
Earn up to 1.5% cash back at Nest Bedding when you shop withIbotta!
The only thing better than a bed with clean sheets is one with soft, new sheets.
Urban Outfitters Kane Bookshelf ($349)
Earn up to 1% cash back at Urban Outfitters when you shop with Ibotta!
Get your fall reading list in order with this sculptural bookcase in pastel pink.
Anthropologie Kye Organic Cotton Shower Curtain ($78)
Earn up to 2% cash back at Anthropologie when you shop with Ibotta!
Nothing refreshes a bathroom like a new shower curtain, and this organic cotton one will easily transition from season to season.
Allswell Stonewash Waffle Towels ($3+)
Earn up to 1% cash back at Allswell when you shop with Ibotta!
Refresh your kitchen towel collection with these soft, waffle-knit towels that are as absorbent as a sponge.
Le Creuset Signature Chef’s Oven, 7.5 Qt. ($300)
Earn up to 2% cash back at Sur La Table when you shop with Ibotta!
Soup season is here, and this 7.5-quart Le Creuset will let you whip up a double batch.
Firefly Candle Co. En Plein Air Reed Diffuser Amber Woods ($36)
Earn up to 1% cash back at The Container Store when you shop with Ibotta!
This diffuser uses essential oils to create its signature scent, and the colorful glass container brings a pop of color wherever it lands.
All offers were valid as of publish date. Check your Ibotta app for details, as offers change frequently and may not be available in all areas.
Main photo image:Vlada Karpovich