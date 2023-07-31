Someone Please Take My Wallet Away Immediately – Anthropologie's New Fall Decor Is *Too* Cute
The pumpkin creep is undoubtedly creepin’ in, and with the start of PSL season and (only slightly) cooler temperatures, I already feel the severe urge to deck out my home in cute fall decor. I mean, Anthropologie *just* debuted some of their best seasonal decor products (Ghosty glasses! Mushroom mugs! Crow candleholders!), which gives me the ultimate excuse to tumble fully into autumnal bliss – and spend money in an unhinged way like I forgot what money was in the first place – anyone feel me?
Anthro isn’t just embracing the colored leaves + burnt orange + plain pumpkins falltime we love, but they’re also teasing their cutest Halloween decorpieces. Here are the picks that are pressuring me into yet anotherlittle treat purchase. And trust me, you’ll want them just as bad.
Cute Anthropologie Fall Decor
Autumn Bud Vase ($20)
Whether you're harvesting plant propagations or displaying a bouquet of store-bought flowers, this gourd-geous (see what I did there?) vase will make a nice fall statement in your home.
Pumpkin-Shaped Mug ($14)
Personally *loving* this pumpkin-shaped mug for all the hot matcha lattes I'll be making while I'm cozying up on the couch this fall.
Mystic Juice Glass ($16)
When your glass has cute baby pumpkins on it, you're guaranteed to love it that much more. Cocktail, anyone?
Autumn Cat Doormat ($48)
Let this celestial cutie cat greet you back home after every fall outing!
Small Pumpkin & Sweet Vanilla Glass Gourd Candle ($38)
For me, fall is *all* about the pumpkin scents. Grace your shelves with this sweet one that carries the scents of the season! When it's done, use it for secret Halloween candy storage – I won't tell!
Pumpkin Table Runner ($48)
Having pumpkin motifs literally everywhere at home can become a bit cliche. Luckily, this table runner includes precious multicolored illustrations of gourds and squash to mix things up!
Nathalie Lete Dessert Plate ($18)
This dessert plate is too cute to even put anything on, IMO. Unless chocolate chip cookies are involved... then you've certainly changed my mind.
Harlowe Pillow ($78)
Extravagant and decorative, this fall-colored throw pillow will fully fall-ify your living room *or* bedspread.
Nature Studies Mug ($14)
Fall is the best season for all things cottagecore, and this mug makes the mark.
Spooky Season Decor From Anthropologie
Serpentine Towel Bar ($98)
You *know* Halloween decor is a whole different game, and the holiday is coming sooner than you think! Start your countdown now with these serpentine bathroom accessories and get ready to totally spook your guests.
Francesca Kaye Halloween Candelabra ($128)
Nothing says spooky more than a candelabra. A black crow perches on top of this ceramic one that will make its way to the center of your Halloween snack spread.
Frog Table Lamp ($298)
Fill your space with critters and creatures for a funky take on spooky season. This frog is adorably creepy.
Mystic Small Serving Bowl ($58)
Though the kids on your block love Halloween for the candy, you'll embrace the holiday because you have cute fall decor like this bowl on-hand.
Francesca Kaye Halloween Magic Mug ($16)
This mystic kitty mug will house your pumpkin spice lattes and boozy hot chocolates with the true spirit of Halloween. Keep it displayed on the counter for added ~vibes.~
Crow Candle Holder ($24)
Grab a handful of candlesticks and set your spaces aglow with the spooky spirit. This menacing crow creature can perch anywhere, from the fireplace to the dining table.
Spooky Halloween Critter ($16)
More silly than spooky, this dinky little guy stands for the holiday, no matter where you put him.
Happy Halloween Velvet Garland ($58)
Say it like you mean it – Happy Halloweeeeen! This spirited garland is perfect for parties!
What makes you the *most* excited for fall? Let us know in the comments!
