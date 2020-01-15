These Are The Coziest IKEA Finds For Creating A Hygge Home This Winter
As the colder weather comes in, nothing feels more appealing than hunkering down inside for hours on end. And what better way to do this than by following the Scandinavian way of hygge. This practice of achieving wellness and contentment is all about comfort, in both living and decorating. And we're here to tell you how to bring that into your own home in an attainable way (because let's be honest, our bank accounts are a little sad after the holiday). Keep scrolling on to get all the affordable inspo!
Our Pick: NJUTNING Scented Candle ($20)
Call for Candles: If you ask almost anyone, their #1 way to hygge living most certainly includes candles. (Bonus if they have an inviting scent.) From candlelit dinners to ambient decor, options like these NJUTNING Scented Candles ($20) are perfect for brightening the long winter months.
Our Pick: KNIXHULT Floor Lamp ($55)
Let There Be (More!) Light: On the topic of lights, we'd recommend supplementing candles with soft floor lighting ot create a warm atmosphere in almost any room. This KNIXHULT Floor Lamp ($55) is designed with a minimal eco footprint (another aspect of hygge) by using parts of the bamboo plant that would otherwise go to waste.
Our pick: OFELIA Throw ($30)
Create a Neutral Zone: Keep a minimal yet cozy palette with neutrals (think greys, taupes, and, yes, even basic white), from accents in your living room to bedroom textiles like this affordable and plushy OFELIA Throw ($30).
Our Pick: RABBLA Box ($20)
Keep It Simple: Do as the Danes do and simplify. Baskets like the RABBLA Box ($20) are the best way to keep clutter at bay so you can sit back and enjoy your homey oasis in peace.
Our Pick: SANDARED Pouffe ($50)
Try This Rustic Remix: Pay homage to the great outdoors with wooden furnishings and rustic seating options. Since buying a handmade birch table set isn't the most cost-effective, we love getting creative with unique seating options that simulate the vibe, like this beige SANDARED Pouffe ($50).
Our Pick: SKOLD Cushion Cover ($30)
Bring on the Textures: Just in time for harsher temps in most of the country comes chunky knits, wool blends and faux furs. This last one in particular is a much-loved way to evoke comforting vibes, from SKOLD Cushion Cover ($30) and toasty-warm rugs to throws for furniture.
Our Pick: SVARTRÅ LED String Light ($30)
Pull Some String (Lights): Deck your walls in the modern accessory that'll keep you feeling extra snug once the lights go down. This SVARTRÅ LED String Light ($30) does the job and looks great wherever friends gather.
Our Pick: VÄGMÅLLA Throw ($15)
Snuggle Into Throws Galore: There's nothing cozier, or more hygge, than sitting in a comfy chair wrapped in a throw. Go with this muted VÄGMÅLLA Throw ($15) with a stylish, textured print. (At under-$20, you can buy more than one!).
Our Pick: YPPERLIG Bench ($39)
Keep a Welcome Entrance: Enjoying life's simple pleasures starts at your front door. Swap in a wooden bench (YPPERLIG Bench ($39)) and add some simple hooks or a textured mat to keep guests (and hey, even yourself) feeling at home from the moment they step inside.