The unofficial start to summer, AKA Memorial Day, is approaching and we are so ready for it. Our backyards and outdoor spaces, following months of rainy, cold winter? Not so much. Thankfully, while we're hosting friends for BBQs and beach days, IKEA is hosting a sale of up to 40 percent off on outdoor furniture, lighting, storage, sofas, kid stuff, even meatballs, now through May 29. Sign us up! Here's what we're eyeing for the big day and beyond.
BONDHOLMEN Armchair (was $170, now $102)
Come and stay awhile. We'll be loading up on these comfy and roomy armchairs made from durable eucalyptus in a soft gray color, perfect for lounging with a summer cocktail.
BONDHOLMEN Table (was $429, now $257)
If you've got the room, enjoy al fresco meals at this gray outdoor table (also made in eucalyptus wood), which seats 6 comfortably at about 92 inches long.
RUNNEN Decking (was $40, now $25 per 8.719 sq feet)
Score 20 percent off outdoor flooring, from these wood stained tiles available in acacia, cream and black, to artificial grass. These tiles are easy to install (just click the pieces together) and upgrade your balcony or deck in an instant.
SJÄLLAND Armchair (was $95, now $57)
You can never have too many outdoor chairs. These garden chairs made with aluminum and hardwood stack up nicely and can double up as dining or lounge chairs. They don't come with cushions, so you'll wanna add those yourself!
SOMMARLÅNKE LED Decorative Light (was $5, now $4)
This battery-powered LED light gives off some glow for nighttime hangs, and at this price you can grab a few!
BACKSÄLEN Sofa (was $679, now $499)
Now is a good time to invest in a new sofa, and this comfy one is available in natural, white, and black. We especially love this couch because you can easily remove the cushion covers and keep clean and fresh for years to come.
NÄMMARÖ Chair (was $55, now $44)
NÄMMARÖReclining Chair (was $85, on sale $65)
Great for reading or sunning, this reclining chair brings the comfort of your living room to your balcony, terrace, or garden.
SOMMARLÅNKE LED Decorative Table Lamp (was $11, now $10)
The built-in timer on this Mason-jar-like lamp automatically turns on when the sun sets, spreading a cool reflections across your table.
ENHET High Cabinet ($158, now $131)Our bathroom could use a summer spruce up too, and could definitely use some more storage please. This cabinet takes up vertical space without hogging too much floor space. It has plenty of space to stow your everything away, making your powder room perfectly ready for your next summer soiree.
MAMMUT Children's Chair (was $18, now $15)
These colorful and easy-to-clean chairs are great for kids rooms, and you can even move them outdoors for summer play.
MAMMUT Children's Table (was $40, on sale $30)
The MAMMUT kids' table is lightweight so you can move it around easily, plus it's durable enough for outdoors (and your wild ones 😉).
VÄLGRUNDAD Bottom-Freezer Refrigerator (20% off starting May 17)
The sale is going on now, but if you want to head over Memorial Day weekend you'll get a coupon for up to $40 off the Swedish Restaurant to save on same-day purchases of $150 or more. (Also, 20 percent off KAFFEREP cinnamon buns, mmm mmm!)
