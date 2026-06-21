On the heels of her ever-popular Love Story (starring Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly), Grace Gummer has a new project on the horizon. She's joining Dakota Fanning and Daryl McCormack (Twisters) in the upcoming thriller series from Alex Cary (who's behind Homeland). The Sony Pictures Television project is still currently untitled, and a lot of its details are being kept under wraps, but I have all the info you need to know about the upcoming show. Well, until we get even more info, that is.

Here's everything we know about Dakota Fanning's new thriller TV show.

Dakota Fanning's thriller is perfect for 'Succession' fans. Dakota Fanning's new TV show features the actress as an undercover Treasury agent working at an international conglomerate worth billions (yes, with a "b"). And she constantly finds herself torn between keeping the company accountable for its actions and believing that the top boss' son is actually a good man. A workplace thriller with a forbidden romance baked in? Yeah, say less. I'm there! The tension between secrets and honesty, and work and relationships (not to mention The Business and humanity) feels very reminiscent of all the conversations that happened when Severance was airing — and I'm very intrigued.

And the cast is totally stacked. Alongside Dakota Fanning, we'll see Grace Gummer, Stellan Skarsgård, and Daryl McCormack. Stellan will play the boss of the company, Brandt, while Daryl plays his son — and Dakota's potential love interest — Kar. I love this cast already and I know they're going to be a knockout onscreen together. The show will debut on Apple (which appears to be one of Dakota's favorite streamers to work with; she's aired so many shows there recently!).

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