Dakota Fanning’s New Romantic Drama Is For ‘New Girl’ Lovers

Dakota Fanning might finally star opposite her sister Elle in Kristin Hannah's The Nightingale, but she's also got an upcoming romantic drama opposite New Girl star Jake Johnson. And even though we don't have too many details (more on that later), I already know seeing these two onscreen together is going to be incredible. Dakota's always brought an earnest honesty to her roles, while Jake's humor never fails to make me laugh.

Here's everything we know about Dakota Fanning's new romantic drama.

Who else is in the movie? In addition to Dakota Fanning and Jake Johnson, we'll also see Cory Michael Smith, who you'll recognize from Saturday Night. Cory is also starring alongside Elle Fanning in the upcoming movie Sentimental Value. I hope they all get to hang out sometime soon because this is such a fun group of people!

What's the movie about? The movie's plot hasn't been released yet, but Deadline reports that they'll film around Alaska. And when Cory posted the casting news on Instagram, he used emojis in the post's caption (specifically "🏔️🛩️🪵🏕️🫎🐻🍻") that indicate we could see this trio of stars embark on an outdoor adventure. And Dakota commented on the post with her own emojis, "🏔️❤️." Who doesn't want love in the mountains?! Will it be more of an adventure where a couple gets lost? Or will it have more of a lighthearted Happiness For Beginners vibe? Only time will tell. "I loved making this movie," Jake said in his own Instagram post. "Truly special group of people put together by the great Joe Swanberg."

Who else is involved? Joe Swanberg (Drinking Buddies, Digging for Fire) will direct and produce, while the movie's stars will produce alongside Ashleigh Snead, and Dan Johnson, Kathy Gitibin Parsa, and Ariana Parsa executive produce.

Are you excited to see Dakota Fanning in another new movie? Here Are Dakota Fanning's 10 Best Movies Over The Years for all her best flicks so far!