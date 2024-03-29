Dakota Fanning Just Turned 30 —Here Are Her Best Movies Over The Years
Our favorite childhood star, Dakota Fanning, just turned 30 and we're...definitely feeling old. The star celebrated her birthday in a stunning red ensemble, ringing in another year oh-so right. Her sister, Elle Fanning, said in a recent Instagram post about her, "Anyone who knows Dakota knows she has dreamt of turning 30 since she was a teenager. February 23, 1994 the world got brighter and more beautiful. I could sit and listen to you talk for hours, in fact that is my favorite place to be…absorbing your advice, your fascinating view of the world (things you ARE and AREN’T “interested” in) I have always felt safest with you by my side." How sweet are these siblings?!
To celebrate this tenured star, we wanted to take a trip down memory lane to remember the many movies she's been a part of. Whether as a childhood star or her current-day works, Dakota's starred in so many of the iconic films that made us. From starring in films like Charlotte's Web and I Am Sam to even voicing animated movies like Coraline and My Neighbor Totoro, she's truly done it all. Here are our top 10 Dakota Fanning movies.
Coraline
Who could forget this iconic movie? In Coraline, Fanning plays the title character for the Tim Burton classic. Her voice-over work is some of the best and most extensive in young Hollywood. She has played so many iconic characters, like Coraline, which we will get to in our list so keep on reading for all our favorites!
My Neighbor Totoro
In this film, Fanning voiced the character Satsuki in the English-dubbed version of the Studio Ghibli film. This is her highest critic-rated movie she's ever been in at a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%!!! Fun fact about this film: Dakota's sister, Elle, actually played her younger sister, Mei, in My Neighbor Totoro. The adorable pair of sisters have worked together multiple times, and we love to see it! This movie is definitely one of our faves!
Uptown Girls
This movie is having a resurgence with its themes of girlhood mirroring box office faves like Barbie. It's a story of two girls, one young wanting to be old, and one older wishing to have her girlhood back. The themes in this are some that are so key to young girls growing up in the world which is why it made our top 10! Dakota does such an amazing job at such a young age playing a girl who is still so naive, yet so jaded and mature. She absolutely nailed this role and seriously showed off her acting chops in it!
I Am Sam
This movie is a heartbreaking, yet heartwarming story about a loving father who wants to raise his child well despite dealing with the difficulties of life being mentally challenged. Dakota Fanning plays the role of the daughter who simply loves her father and wants to be with him. Her acting in this is, again, absolutely phenomenal — even as such a young girl at the time. Truly a remarkable movie, and it definitely takes a spot on our top 10!
Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
In this Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio-led film, Fanning played a member of Charles Manson's cult, and she did a phenomenal job in this role. It's great to see her finding iconic roles to play even as she gets older. The film as a whole was star-studded and amazing, further proving that her filmography is top tier!
Charlotte's Webb
Based on the book by the same name, Fanning played Fern Arable trying to save the pig named Wilbur. They become friends in this adorable pick with stars like Julia Roberts (who plays Charlotte) and Dominic Scott Kay (who plays Wilbur). Dakota once again proves that she embodied our whole childhood with another one of our nostalgic faves from the past.
Cat in the Hat
She does it again, folks! Another iconic childhood movie favorite starring...you guessed it! Dakota Fanning! Dakota plays Sally, one of the children left home alone when the Cat comes to play. It's starring the amazing Mike Meyers, adding another big name to the list of people Dakota has worked with over the years. This movie its sure to bring back all the great childhood memories we have of watching this movie as kids.
The Runaways
Fanning played Cherie Currie in this biographical drama made in 2010. The movies also stars Kristen Stewart, with whom Fanning co-starred with of in the Twilightsaga as well. The film — based on the memoir by Fanning's character, Cherie Currie — portrays a story based on the real-life titular band navigating life as the front-women of a band. It got good ratings and is supposedly a critic's fave among Fanning's filmography. Another great pick to add to the list!
Sweet Home Alabama
In this sweet romcom, we got to see Fanning play the sweet role of a young Reese Witherspoon, and she took our breath away! Once again, she won over America's heart with her adorable acting and sweet persona. Adding another incredible movie to the list of "rom-coms to rewatch" now!
Lilo & Stitch 2
Did you know Dakota Fanning starred in this childhood Disney movie favorite??? I honestly didn't know that Dakota Fanning voiced Lilo in this film until now, and I am windblown by her range. In this film, Stitch — her friendly alien — starts to malfunction while she is rehearsing for her hula dance competition. Lily struggles to save Stitch in this sequel and tries to save the day by fixing her best friend. We love this iconic Disney film, and once again Dakota proves that she has truly done everything!
