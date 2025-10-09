Everything To Know About Dakota Fanning's "Twisty" New Thriller Show 'All Her Fault'

What would you do if your worst nightmare came true? You hope you'd be level-headed, ready to tackle any problem that came your way. But no one really knows what they'd do in an emergency until they find themselves in one — and that's exactly what All Her Fault's Marissa finds out when she arrives to pick up her son from a playdate, a stranger opens the door, and her son is nowhere to be found.



There's something extra spooky about the idea something could happen in a place you know so well, and that makes this Peacock limited series even more terrifying than it already was. But one silver lining? The thriller features some of our favorite Hollywood names.

Here's everything you need to know about All Her Fault, premiering on Peacock November 6, 2025.

What has Sarah Snook said about the new show? Actress Sarah Snook opened up about her new role in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she says, “To be pregnant in one show and then have your child go missing in the other—let’s hope that’s not the motherhood journey for most," referencing her Succession character's pregnancy. “There’s a different kind of attention to those roles that I can bring now from being a mom, and also a depth of feeling that I wouldn’t have understood prior to having a kid. Thinking back on other shows where I’ve been a mom, [I’m] going, ‘Oh no, I don’t want to watch that because I would’ve made different choices if I was actually a parent.’” "One of the first notes that I wrote on my script was, ‘Must find different ways to cry,’” she continues. “It’s a real gift of a twist, so I couldn’t say no.” The core of the story — about a woman whose son goes missing then bears the brunt of the questioning — is sure to strike a chord with a lot of viewers. “This level of exhaustion of trying to do it all and the anger that is building with women—this assumption that it’s automatically their domain to manage everybody’s lives and happiness and well-being, that [same] pressure just isn’t on men," writer & executive producer Megan Gallagher says. "It is so real and so prevalent, but we haven’t seen it on TV to the degree that we should have by now.” “One of the biggest demographics for Law & Order and NCIS is actually women,” Snook adds. “Part of it is this uncontrollable, insatiable desire to know what happened. How do we avoid this? How do we spot the signs? We just want to solve a problem and learn from it in a funny kind of way.”

Where can I watch All Her Fault season 1? Peacock All Her Fault premieres on Peacock on November 6, 2025. You can watch new episodes on Thursday.

Is All Her Fault a series? Peacock, courtesy of Vanity Fair Yes, All Her Fault is a series with 8 episodes. The first four will drop on Peacock on premiere night (November 6), and we'll get two new episodes every week until the finale on November 20. Here's the full release schedule: Season 1, Episode 1 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 2 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 3 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 4 premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 6, 2025 Season 1, Episode 5 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 6 premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 13, 2025 Season 1, Episode 7 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025

premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025 Season 1, Episode 8 premieres on Peacock November 20, 2025

​Who's in the All Her Fault cast? Peacock, courtesy of Vanity Fair All Her Fault stars our favorite names in television right now. Here's the lineup: Sarah Snook as Marissa

as Marissa Dakota Fanning

Abby Elliot

Jake Lacy

Sophia Lillis

Jay Ellis

Thomas Cocquerel

Daniel Monks

Duke McCloud

Kartiah Vergara

Michael Peña

What is the book All Her Fault about? Peacock, courtesy of Vanity Fair Based on the novel by Andrea Mara, All Her Fault follows Marissa Irvine, who arrives to 14 Tudor Grove to pick up her son Milo from a playdate with a new friend. But when a woman she's never met opens the door, and Milo is nowhere to be found, Marissa finds herself in the middle of a waking nightmare. There are four women who could be held responsible — but only one of them might have him. With all the family drama, interpersonal dynamics, and mother bear of it all, I can't help but think of Big Little Lies.

​Where is All Her Fault filming? Peacock, courtesy of Vanity Fair All Her Fault filmed across Australia from August through October 2024, and they were seen filming in Docklands (in Melbourne). The show is set in Chicago.

​Who is the director of All Her Fault? Peacock, courtesy of Vanity Fair Minkie Spiro will direct the first episode of the series, while Megan Gallagher will write the script and executive produce. Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant, and Joanna Strevens will also executive produce for Carnival Films.



Check back here — and on Facebook! — for the latest All Her Fault news.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.

This post has been updated.