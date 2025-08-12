Finding Joy While Running A Creative Business

Kayla Rooplal is no stranger to a creative life. She spent years managing Broadway tours like Anastasia and Hairspray and overseeing productions on cruise ships and theme parks. But when the pandemic hit, Kayla’s career — and creative outlet — took an unexpected turn. With theaters closed and stages empty, she began exploring her creativity in a whole new way.

“Sewing was something I always loved, but I didn’t think I was good enough to sell it — until I posted something and people responded so positively,” she recalls.

Like many entrepreneurs, Kayla’s journey was anything but linear. She first started sewing masks during the pandemic, then pivoted to decals and gifts. But the real turning point came when she let go of the pressure to monetize everything and focused on what brought her joy.

“One of the biggest challenges when you take a hobby and turn it into a business is losing joy in it,” she shares. “Now, I’m really focusing on doing what makes me happy, making things that feel special. And honestly, I’m just going to bank on that as a business plan.”

Her creative shift led her to launch Three Magnolias Studio , a handmade sewing business dedicated to baby gifts and pet accessories. And this summer, her thoughtful approach to business earned her the title of Brit + Co x Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program (VSBDR) Homework Challenge Winner.

Through Verizon’s Digital Ready program, Kayla took several business courses — including one that helped her rethink her pricing and value. “Charging correctly was a huge eye-opener,” she says. “As a performer, I know what it’s like to hear, ‘You’ll never make money doing that.’ But I beg to differ.” She brought her 9-to-5 mindset to her creative business, turning a passion project into a full-time career.

“Kayla impressed us not only with her creative, values-driven approach to relaunching her handmade business — but also with her presence and energy during our virtual workshop,” said Brit + Co’s Verizon class instructor Jemal Swoboda. “She showed up fully and shared authentically about both her excitement and her fears. Her action plan was ambitious, her marketing ideas were scrappy and smart, and her reflection was deeply human.”

Kayla’s dreaming big for Three Magnolias — envisioning a future co-op space for fellow creatives — while also celebrating the small wins, like being named Verizon’s Homework Challenge Winner. Her advice for aspiring entrepreneurs? “Don’t lose your joy and don’t be discouraged. If 10 people tell me they like my handmade things, that’s still a win for me — way more meaningful than a thousand likes on a post.”