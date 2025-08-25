How To Build Your Business With A ‘Value-First’ Mindset

In our Take 5 series, sponsored by Verizon, we ask women in business about unexpected challenges, their inspirations, recent wins, and how the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program has helped propel their business forward. Here, we meet Caitlin Tran, who developed Nutripair , a platform that helps people with food allergies and dietary preferences discover restaurants that fit their needs.

Brit + Co

1. What inspired you to start this business, and what problem were you passionate about solving?

I've always loved food and how it connects people across community and culture. When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, food took on an even deeper meaning. It became central to her healing and overall well-being. That experience inspired me to found Nutripair. We help answer that age-old question — Where should we eat? — in a way that’s personalized to your tastes, health needs, and location.

2. What's the most unexpected business challenge you've faced and how did you overcome it?

One of the biggest challenges has been scaling while staying true to our core values. It’s easy to lose focus in the noise of growth, but by leveraging tools from the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program, I learned how to grow in a way that keeps us rooted in purpose and relevance.

The community-building module especially pushed me to think beyond being just a software company and into finding ways to bring our tech into real-life experiences — like partnering with local restaurants, collaborating with organizations, and showing up in the community. It helped me think creatively about connecting with people offline.

3. What’s a recent small win for you and your business?

We recently launched OOMAMI Experiences, a new brand under Nutripair Inc. focused on discovering local hospitality through content creation and trusted recommendations. It’s been an exciting step forward in supporting small businesses and showcasing hidden gems in local communities. We’ve already seen it spark deeper relationships with restaurants and help diners uncover places they might never have found otherwise — which is exactly why I started this journey in the first place.

4. What advice do you have for other small business owners on similar journeys?

Don’t be afraid to draw connections outside your industry. Sometimes the most meaningful growth comes from unexpected collaborations and cross-industry partnerships that expand your audience and impact. For example, even though we’re in restaurant technology, we’ve explored partnerships in hospitality and travel. That’s opened doors to working with hotels, event organizers, and even conference planners — all of which create new ways for people to discover local dining.

5. How has the Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program helped propel your business forward?

The Verizon Small Business program has provided access to a valuable network, events, and educational tools that have helped me amplify my brand. One of the most impactful lessons I’ve learned is to approach networking with a ‘value-first’ mindset. Instead of walking into a room thinking about what I can get, I ask myself, What can I offer? Who can I connect? What skill or insight can I share? That shift has helped me create more meaningful relationships and opportunities. Just attending Verizon-hosted events has led to introductions and collaborations I wouldn’t have found on my own.

Learn more about the free Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Program and Nutripair .

Illustration by Daniela Jordan-Villaveces.