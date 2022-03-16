Mar 16, 2022
This DIY Flower Backdrop Wall Is *Perfect* for Spring Parties
You can never have too many flowers. Crowns, cakes, even a wardrobe staple — it doesn’t matter; we love ’em all. This DIY bloom backdrop is no exception to that. Below, find all the steps you need to turn your fave florals into a stunning statement piece. (We’re thinking backdrop for a Prosecco bar or a standalone photo wall!) Scroll below to get the details.
What You'll Need:
- metal hooks
- clear fishing line
- flowers
Instructions:
- Screw the hook into your ceiling.
- Hang fishing line over the hook. Tie a knot against the hook to secure it.
- Tie a knot around the back of each flower head and stem, allowing them to hang a couple of inches apart
- Voila! Display your flower wall against a white wall, or a wall in a color that contrasts with the flowers to make them pop.
